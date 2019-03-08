Video

Royal VIP to visit this years Royal Norfolk Show

The Earl of Wessex (left) and the Countess of Wessex during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA PA Wire

The Royal Norfolk Show will have a royal president in attendance tomorrow - following in the footsteps of her husband.

HRH The Countess of Wessex officially opened Churchill Park School, King's Lynn. PHOTO: IAN BURT HRH The Countess of Wessex officially opened Churchill Park School, King's Lynn. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will be in attendance at the annual county showcase on Wednesday, June 26.

She will be taking on the role fulfilled by her husband Prince Edward in 2014, who was the show's last royal president.

While in attendance she is expected to carry out a packed programme of visits and presentations across the showground.

Countess of Wessex © Royal Household / Bagshot Park 2008. Countess of Wessex © Royal Household / Bagshot Park 2008.

Greg Smith, chief executive of show organisers the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: "We are very honoured to have The Countess of Wessex as our president for 2019.

"Her Royal Highness already has a strong association with agricultural shows and is currently patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations, so I know she is very much looking forward to finding out more and supporting the work we undertake in the county."