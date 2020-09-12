Search

‘It’s a time capsule’: Cold war bunker up for sale in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:43 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 12 September 2020

A Royal Observer Corps Bunker in West Beckham is going under the hammer at auction. Picture: Dedman Gray

Archant

If 2020 has left you with a growing urge to escape from it all and hunker down with a good book, then a nuclear bunker in north Norfolk could be just what you’re after.

Located in West Beckham, between Cromer and Holt, a former Royal Observer Corp Bunker and adjoining plot has come onto the market with a combined starting price of £21,000.

The unusual, slightly eery, property is 3.6m below the ground, accessible by a ladder and measures approximately 5.5m by 2.2m.

Built in the early 1960s, it remained in used until 1991 and has been left as it was, with all the ephemera from its working life, included in the sale.

Freddie Botfield, associate at Whirledge and Nott which is helping to sell the property, said bunkers such as the one in West Beckham did not come onto the market very often.

“It’s an interesting property for Norfolk. All [the bunkers] were built to specific standards and specifications and there are several across the country.

“It’s a bit of a time capsule,” he said.

Mr Botfield said the site and bunker had lots of potential both to be developed into a habitable space.

He said: “It’s all subject to planning permission you could keep it as a bunker, someone might find it inviting in these times to bunker down and get away from it all. It could potentially be a holiday home, it hasn’t got a working toilet at the moment but I’m sure that’s something that could be sorted.”

“You could drive past it without knowing that the bunker was there at all. You have really got to look quite close to see any form of site on Google Earth. It’s quite hidden away in quite rural area,” he said.

Mr Botfield said since the property and its adjoining plot, which was once used for growing daffodils, had been listed online it had received lots of interest.

“We only launched it on [Tuesday] and the phones have already started ringing for it, we’ve had lots of enquiries,” he said.

Royal Observer Corps Bunker will be sold via an online auction run by Whirledge and Nott and Dedman Gray Auctions on September 30.

