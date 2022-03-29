Royal Norfolk Show reveals Grand Ring line-up for 2022 comeback

The Royal Norfolk Show has announced its Grand Ring programme for the event on June 29 and 30, 2022 - Credit: Archant

The Royal Norfolk Show has announced its Grand Ring programme - with just three months to go before the event's long-awaited comeback.

After a two-year absence due to Covid cancellations, the county's summer showcase will return to the Norfolk Showground on June 29 and 30.

Organisers promise "over 24 hours of jaw-dropping action" across the two days in the Grand Ring, including new events and returning favourites.

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be returning for the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

The centrepiece of both days of the show will be the Royal Salute, featuring the singing of the National Anthem by a thousand children and adults to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The choir will also sing songs from the commonwealth and from around the world.

Other new events for 2022 include the Shetland Pony Grand National, described as "all the excitement of a day at the races condensed down to Shetland Pony size", and the Retraining of Racehorses Championship, celebrating the versatility of former racehorses, now enjoying new careers as show animals.

Coaching displays will be among the Grand Ring highlights at the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: RNAA

There will also be a Coaching Marathon Parade, demonstrating a "display of our rich and elegant history with the horse", as teams of four horses pull large carriages while being judged on their performance and appearance.

High-energy highlights include the return of the Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team and the RAF Falcons parachute display team, who plan to jump from up to 12,000ft into the Grand Ring.

The Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team will return to the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Andy Davidson

There will also be a packed equestrian programme including show-jumping and Horse of the Year Show Qualifier events, plus the time-honoured Grand Parade of Champion Livestock and Heavy Horses.

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said he was "thrilled" to announce the programme after the show's long absence.

"We’ve been working extremely hard over the past 24 months to ensure that the Royal Norfolk Show returns in style with something for everyone to enjoy and be proud of," he said.

Mark Nicholas is the managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association - Credit: Danielle Booden

"The Grand Ring and entire Norfolk Showground will therefore be packed with some of the country’s finest displays, activities, experiences, animals, performers, competitors and musicians you could imagine."

For ticket bookings and a full programme of events, see www.royalnorfolkshow.co.uk

The Grand Parade of livestock at the Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: James Bass



