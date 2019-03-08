What to see in the grand ring on day one of the Royal Norfolk Show

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team Picture: Lee Blanchflower Archant

One of the most popular aspects of the Royal Norfolk Show is the grand ring.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Day one of the Royal Norfolk Show. All eyes on the skies as the RAF Falcons free fall into the Grand Ring. Picture: Ian Burt Day one of the Royal Norfolk Show. All eyes on the skies as the RAF Falcons free fall into the Grand Ring. Picture: Ian Burt

From the daring Falcons freefall parachute team to the thrilling Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Musical Ride to parades of animals, there's something for everyone.

Here's the grand ring programme for day one on Wednesday:

*7.30-9.30am Cobs Ridden Classes 69-71 HOYS Qualifier

*9.30-10.30am Showjumping A&B Competition Class 230

Showjumping in the main ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018, where temperatures reached the mid to high 20s. The forecast for the 2019 show is dry - but not quite as hot. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Showjumping in the main ring at the Royal Norfolk Show 2018, where temperatures reached the mid to high 20s. The forecast for the 2019 show is dry - but not quite as hot. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

*10.30-10.50am The Band of The Parachute Regiment

*10.50-11.05am RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team

*11.05am-12.05pm Teams of 3 or 4 Heavy Horse Turnouts Class 44

*12.05-12.35pm Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Musical Ride

*12.35-2.35pm Showjumping Norfolk Area Trial Class 231

You may also want to watch:

*2.35-3.05pm Scurry Driving Small Class 224

*3.05-4.05pm Pairs of Heavy Horse Turnouts Classes 45-46

*4.05-5.10pm Grand Parade of Cattle and Shire Horses

Plus Heygates Country Feeds Team of 5 Competition

*5.10-5.25pm Rolls Royce Car Parade 1898 to 2019

*5.25-6pm National Farmers Union Norfolk and Norfolk Young Farmers Pageant

*6-6.20pm Parade of Hounds

*6.20-6.50pm Scurry Driving Large Class 225

*6.50-7.20pm Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Musical Ride

*7.20-7.40pm The Band of The Parachute Regiment

*7.40-7.55pm RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team