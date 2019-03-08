What to see in the grand ring on day one of the Royal Norfolk Show
PUBLISHED: 11:35 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 25 June 2019
Archant
One of the most popular aspects of the Royal Norfolk Show is the grand ring.
From the daring Falcons freefall parachute team to the thrilling Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Musical Ride to parades of animals, there's something for everyone.
Here's the grand ring programme for day one on Wednesday:
*7.30-9.30am Cobs Ridden Classes 69-71 HOYS Qualifier
*9.30-10.30am Showjumping A&B Competition Class 230
*10.30-10.50am The Band of The Parachute Regiment
*10.50-11.05am RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team
*11.05am-12.05pm Teams of 3 or 4 Heavy Horse Turnouts Class 44
*12.05-12.35pm Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Musical Ride
*12.35-2.35pm Showjumping Norfolk Area Trial Class 231
You may also want to watch:
*2.35-3.05pm Scurry Driving Small Class 224
*3.05-4.05pm Pairs of Heavy Horse Turnouts Classes 45-46
*4.05-5.10pm Grand Parade of Cattle and Shire Horses
Plus Heygates Country Feeds Team of 5 Competition
*5.10-5.25pm Rolls Royce Car Parade 1898 to 2019
*5.25-6pm National Farmers Union Norfolk and Norfolk Young Farmers Pageant
*6-6.20pm Parade of Hounds
*6.20-6.50pm Scurry Driving Large Class 225
*6.50-7.20pm Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Musical Ride
*7.20-7.40pm The Band of The Parachute Regiment
*7.40-7.55pm RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team