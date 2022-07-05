Why we need to get more young children back to the Norfolk Show

Opinion

When I last visited the Royal Norfolk Show pre-pandemic in 2019 I left with some nagging little concerns.

Attendance seemed a little low. The attractions on offer a little tired and it felt like maybe too many people we're there out of habit rather than desire.

It was hard not to worry whether perhaps the event, and others like it, had enjoyed their heyday and no longer represented an attractive proposition to people looking where to spend their hard earned cash.

Three years on and my feelings on 2022's event are the opposite.

Whether it was a result of absence making the heart grow stronger - or simply that the show had improved its offering - this year's event felt like a complete and utter success.

Over the two days I must have spoken to several hundreds of people, from punters, to show organisers, to VIPs and local figures.

And every single one of them talked of the buzz returning and how much fun they'd had over the two days. One of my friends even attended on her own on the Wednesday - and loved it so much she returned the next day with her son.

Also noticeable, particularly on the Wednesday, was just how many schools had decided to take pupils to the event, therefore giving them a day out of the classroom. All of those I saw seemed to be having a wonderful time learning all about Norfolk, its people and its organisations and charities.

Many of you will know that Norfolk County Council used to make the show an annual day off so that youngsters could pay a visit.

The academisation of the schools system has taken away its ability to dictate in such a way and means this is no longer possible. However I would appeal to every single head or principle out there to see if they can factor in a trip for their pupils when the show returns in 2023.

Managed the right way I think there's so much on show at the event for young people to learn about, whether its Norfolk wildlife and nature in one corner of the show, or the make up of our farms and rural communities in the other.

The show is also a fantastic way to engender pride in Norfolk and its people - and if this pride can be felt by our young people it has the potential to have an even greater long-term impact.

For years many have bemoaned the Norfolk 'brain drain' which sees some of our greatest minds and talents leave the region once university beckons.

However, if we can find ways such as this to help youngsters see why this is such a fantastic place to live and work - then hopefully in the long run they'll be less likely to leave.

Following on from the show I vowed to speak to my sons' headteacher about a trip next year in the hope it's something they will do. I'd encourage you to do the same.

Please don't ruin it for others

It was really sad to hear about the vandalism of two of the GoGoDinos on this year's superb Break trail, which is doing so much to raise money for the charity and its vital work.

On the plus side at least, from all of the years we've been covering the event, I know this is a very rare occurrence.

That needs to remain the case. Norwich, and increasingly the rest of Norfolk as the trail expands in size, is incredibly lucky to be able to enjoy it, completely free of charge, every couple of years.

It would be such a shame if attacks like this became more regular and forced a change of heart from the organisers.

Artist Alex Egan is bringing EDP GoGo Mammouth competition winner Mae Sullivan's design to life Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

As the cost of living bites and people look to tighten their belts, having fun family things like this to do will become ever more important.

So please, if you are one of those people behind these pointless incidents, think twice about the potential consequences and the impact it could have on others.



