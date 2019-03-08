Through the Decades: The Royal Norfolk Show

C0458 rns man puts rosette on horse 1956

As the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 approaches we take a look back through the archives at the shows of yesteryear.

RNS 1960's Show horses at the Royal Norfolk showground. Dated 1 July 1966 Photo Archant Library RNS 1960's Show horses at the Royal Norfolk showground. Dated 1 July 1966 Photo Archant Library

Whether it's events in the grand ring, livestock competing to be crowned best in show, the trade stands or a chance to catch up with friends, for many, the Royal Norfolk Show is the highlight of the agricultural year.

So, whether you're exhibiting, competing, performing or just going along to this year's show as a visitor, before the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 gets underway (Wednesday June 26) take a trip down memory lane courtesy of our archives.

Haymaking is the theme of the vintage farming working demonstration at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Tractor Barn Productions Haymaking is the theme of the vintage farming working demonstration at the 2019 Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Tractor Barn Productions

Thatcher 1956 Photo: Archant Library Thatcher 1956 Photo: Archant Library

Royal Norfolk Show Preview, June 25th Photo: Archant Library Royal Norfolk Show Preview, June 25th Photo: Archant Library

RNS 1960's The musical ride by the Metropolitan Mounted Police in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. 29 June 1966 Photo: Archant Library RNS 1960's The musical ride by the Metropolitan Mounted Police in the Grand Ring at the Royal Norfolk Show. 29 June 1966 Photo: Archant Library

The Queen and Princes Phillip at the Royal Norfolk Show 1986 Photo: Archant Library The Queen and Princes Phillip at the Royal Norfolk Show 1986 Photo: Archant Library

RNS 1960's Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 3 July 1964 Photo: Archant Library RNS 1960's Motorcycle display team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 3 July 1964 Photo: Archant Library

RNS 1960's Motor Cycle Display Team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1958 Photo: Archant Library RNS 1960's Motor Cycle Display Team at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 1958 Photo: Archant Library

Steam traction engines, including the 'Princess Mary'(foreground) and at least two engines at the Royal Norfolk showground. Dated July 1965 Photo: Archant Library Steam traction engines, including the 'Princess Mary'(foreground) and at least two engines at the Royal Norfolk showground. Dated July 1965 Photo: Archant Library

Winning horse Royal Norfolk Show Ground 1988 Photo: Archant Library Winning horse Royal Norfolk Show Ground 1988 Photo: Archant Library

Queen Mother at the Royal Norfolk Show 2000 Photo: Archant Library Queen Mother at the Royal Norfolk Show 2000 Photo: Archant Library

Princess Anne at the Royal Norfolk Show 1991 Photo: Archant Library Princess Anne at the Royal Norfolk Show 1991 Photo: Archant Library

Light horse parade 1952 Photo: Archant Library Light horse parade 1952 Photo: Archant Library

Royal Norfolk Show Ground 1989 Winning Horse Photo: Archant Library Royal Norfolk Show Ground 1989 Winning Horse Photo: Archant Library

Royal Norfolk Show Ground 1989 Photo: Archant Library Royal Norfolk Show Ground 1989 Photo: Archant Library

Royal Norfolk Show Ground 1990 Photo: Archant Library Royal Norfolk Show Ground 1990 Photo: Archant Library

Royal Norfolk Show Preview, June 25th, 1968 Photo: Archant Library Royal Norfolk Show Preview, June 25th, 1968 Photo: Archant Library

The team of six Shire Geldings exhibited by Courage, Barclay and Simmonds Ltd, trot round the Grand Ring in the Heavy Turnout Class . Dated 30 June 1965 Photo: Archant Library The team of six Shire Geldings exhibited by Courage, Barclay and Simmonds Ltd, trot round the Grand Ring in the Heavy Turnout Class . Dated 30 June 1965 Photo: Archant Library

RNS 1960's A touch of the Wild West from the Canadian Cutting Horse Association. Dated 1 July 1964 Photo: Archant Library RNS 1960's A touch of the Wild West from the Canadian Cutting Horse Association. Dated 1 July 1964 Photo: Archant Library

RNS 1960's Mr. Ronald Hill, Ring Guard at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 26 June 1963 Photo: Archant Library RNS 1960's Mr. Ronald Hill, Ring Guard at the Royal Norfolk Show. Dated 26 June 1963 Photo: Archant Library

RNS 1960's Pipes and drums of the Marching Band of the 1st Battalion Black Watch sound out. Dated 26 June 1968 Photo: Archant Library RNS 1960's Pipes and drums of the Marching Band of the 1st Battalion Black Watch sound out. Dated 26 June 1968 Photo: Archant Library

Alsatians at the Royal Norfolk Show Anmer 1950 Jul 2015 Photo: Archant Library Alsatians at the Royal Norfolk Show Anmer 1950 Jul 2015 Photo: Archant Library

Royal Norfolk Show at Anmer, Sandringham. Pictured: Judging suffolk ram lambs. Date: 1950. Picture: Archant Library Royal Norfolk Show at Anmer, Sandringham. Pictured: Judging suffolk ram lambs. Date: 1950. Picture: Archant Library

Royal Norfolk Show at Anmer, Sandringham. Pictured: King and Queen with Lord Cranworth Red Polls. Date: 1950. Picture: Archant Library Royal Norfolk Show at Anmer, Sandringham. Pictured: King and Queen with Lord Cranworth Red Polls. Date: 1950. Picture: Archant Library

Sisters, Sally Clarke and Margaret Morfoot have been coming to the Norfolk show since 1957 Picture: Eastern Daily Press Sisters, Sally Clarke and Margaret Morfoot have been coming to the Norfolk show since 1957 Picture: Eastern Daily Press

