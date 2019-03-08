It's show time! Stage is set for the Royal Norfolk Show
PUBLISHED: 16:22 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 25 June 2019
Archant 2019
The stage is set, the stalls are up and the animals are primed - yes, it's show time at the Royal Norfolk Show.
Months of careful planning will come to fruition over the next two days as crowds swell through the gates at the Norfolk Showground.
From best-dressed fashion spotting to best in show livestock competitions, and from farm machinery to folk music - all that Norfolk has to offer will be on display at the country's biggest two-day agricultural show.
This year the show will welcome a royal visitor, the Countess of Wessex, who is the current Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) president.
It is an exciting moment for Royal Norfolk Show director James Hill, who has spent the past four months poring over plans and finalising the details.
It will not only be his first time directing the show - but his first time attending it.
He said: "The show is an enormous event with 80,000 people and 700 traders expected. There is a huge amount of moving parts. Coming to it as my first show, the first thing is to understand what makes up the show and how it all works.
"We have got a fantastic show - all the things that people would expect, the favourites and a lot more."
Advance ticket sales are thought to be up on the past few years, and with good weather forecast the show could be in for a bumper crowd.
This year's event has welcomed a record number of livestock entries and will also be hosting the 2019 British Simmental Cattle Society National Show.
Highlights in the Grand Ring include the Household Cavalry musical ride, the Band of the Parachute Regiment and, for the first time, a parade of Rolls Royce cars.
After a well-received extension of the show's opening hours in 2018, the party will be continuing into the evening again this year. The whole show, including Grand Ring entertainment, will be open until 8pm, followed by a programme of live music in the Woodland Arena until 10.30pm.
Visitors to the show are being encouraged to take a break and have a cup of tea on the EDP at its stand in Third Drive, by collecting and presenting the tokens which will be available in the newspaper until Thursday.
- There will be a 16-page Royal Norfolk Show supplement in the EDP on Thursday and a 12-page supplement on Friday, plus live coverage at edp24.co.uk