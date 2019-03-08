Here's how armed forces members can get free entry to Royal Norfolk Show

Serving members of the armed forces will receive free entry to the Royal Norfolk Show this year.

As part of Armed Forces Week celebrations (June 24 to 29), all serving members will be allowed on to the Norfolk Showground free of charge for the event.

To mark the week the Armed Forces Day flag will be raised on the showground on Monday, June 24, when preparations will be under way for the two-day show.

Reserves Day will take place on the first day of the show, Wednesday, June 26, and the week will culminate in Armed Forces Day on June 29.

The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, which runs the Royal Norfolk Show, became a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant in 2018.

James Hill, show director and a former RAF officer, said: "We're delighted that, yet again, this year's show falls during Armed Forces Week so to mark the celebrations we will be flying the flag all week for our armed forces personnel and offering free entry to the show for any serving members who wish to attend in uniform.

"The show will also be packed with a strong line-up of military displays from all three services to mark the huge gratitude we owe to those who protect and serve our country."

This year's show will include other events in relation to the armed forces including:

The Household Cavalry Musical Ride - the Queen's official bodyguards and mounted escorts on all state occasions will perform an display of complex drills on horseback in the show's Grand Ring.

RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team - the UK's premier military parachute display team, based at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, will be freefalling from 30,000ft into the Grand Ring twice a day.

Band of the Parachute Regiment - these highly-trained solders and musicians are the official musical band for the regiment and will be providing musical displays each day in the Grand Ring.

Military Village - packed with displays, equipment, information and activities by all three services, the military village will provide a fascinating look into the roles of today's armed forces.

To gain free entry to the show service personnel will need to be in uniform and present a valid AF identity card (MOD 90).