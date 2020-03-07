Gallery

Special access granted to see inside Royal Navy fast patrol boat

CPO Graeme Hinton, marine engineering officer (MEO), on the flying bridge of the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Landlubbers had the chance to take a look inside one of the Royal Navy's patrol boats as it docked in a Norfolk town.

The HMS BITER, a Royal Navy P2000 class fast patrol boat, visited King's Lynn over the weekend as part of a routine visit whilst being transported up the east coast.

The 20m-long vessel is one of 14 ships of the same type that make up the Royal Navy's First Patrol Boat Squadron.

The squadron conducts a wide range of activities throughout the UK and northern Europe, promoting UK interests abroad and conducting navigation training and University Royal Navy Unit students.

HMS BITER's commanding officer, Lieutenant Matthew Smith welcomed members of the public onboard.

Commanding officer, Lt. Matthew Smith, in the enclosed bridge on board the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Commanding officer, Lt. Matthew Smith, in the enclosed bridge on board the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: "This is the first visit by the Royal Navy to King's Lynn in several years and so my ship's company and I looked forward to showing the public onboard".

It was stationed at the town's pontoon opposite Marriott's Warehouse in South Quay.