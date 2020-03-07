Search

Special access granted to see inside Royal Navy fast patrol boat

PUBLISHED: 17:26 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 07 March 2020

CPO Graeme Hinton, marine engineering officer (MEO), on the flying bridge of the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

CPO Graeme Hinton, marine engineering officer (MEO), on the flying bridge of the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Landlubbers had the chance to take a look inside one of the Royal Navy's patrol boats as it docked in a Norfolk town.

The crew line up on the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. From left, Commanding officer, Lt Matthew Smith; CPO Adam Cooper, executive officer (EO); CPO Graeme Hinton, marine engineering officer (MEO); LET Thomas Parry, deputy MEO; AB Simon Longstaff, navigator's yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe crew line up on the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. From left, Commanding officer, Lt Matthew Smith; CPO Adam Cooper, executive officer (EO); CPO Graeme Hinton, marine engineering officer (MEO); LET Thomas Parry, deputy MEO; AB Simon Longstaff, navigator's yeoman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The HMS BITER, a Royal Navy P2000 class fast patrol boat, visited King's Lynn over the weekend as part of a routine visit whilst being transported up the east coast.

The 20m-long vessel is one of 14 ships of the same type that make up the Royal Navy's First Patrol Boat Squadron.

The squadron conducts a wide range of activities throughout the UK and northern Europe, promoting UK interests abroad and conducting navigation training and University Royal Navy Unit students.

HMS BITER's commanding officer, Lieutenant Matthew Smith welcomed members of the public onboard.

Commanding officer, Lt. Matthew Smith, in the enclosed bridge on board the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCommanding officer, Lt. Matthew Smith, in the enclosed bridge on board the Royal Navy patrol boat, HMS Biter, moored at King's Lynn's South Quay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: "This is the first visit by the Royal Navy to King's Lynn in several years and so my ship's company and I looked forward to showing the public onboard".

It was stationed at the town's pontoon opposite Marriott's Warehouse in South Quay.

