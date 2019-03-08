Search

Advanced search

Service of remembrance to honour heroes who gave their lives during Second World War

PUBLISHED: 10:52 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 19 September 2019

The Royal Naval Patrol Service Association was the main minesweeping fleet of the Royal Navy during the Second World War. Picture: Courtesy of Leo Whisstock

The Royal Naval Patrol Service Association was the main minesweeping fleet of the Royal Navy during the Second World War. Picture: Courtesy of Leo Whisstock

Archant

Veterans of the Royal Naval Patrol Service will return to their wartime base in Lowestoft next month for their annual reunion service and parade.

A poignant scene from the 43rd RNPSA annual service and parade in Lowestoft last year. Picture: Mick HowesA poignant scene from the 43rd RNPSA annual service and parade in Lowestoft last year. Picture: Mick Howes

The 44th annual reunion service of remembrance and parade of the Royal Naval Patrol Service Association (RNPSA) takes place at Belle Vue Park in Lowestoft on Saturday, October 5, where a memorial to fallen service members is based.

The men, who manned the minesweepers and escort vessels and saw service in all waters of the world, will make their way to Lowestoft from all parts of the UK for the poignant annual event.

During the Second World War, 66,000 men were in the RNPS on 6,000 ships. Many were converted trawlers and drifters and by the end of the war they had lost 600 ships and 14,500 men.

The service starts at 11am in Belle Vue Park, Lowestoft and after the service the parade will reform in Sparrows Nest Gardens for the march past and salute followed by 'Sunset'.

Leo Whisstock, national secretary of the RNPS Association, said: "Although our veterans are now in their late 90s there will be some on parade as well as family and friends and supporters from other local ex-forces associations.

"We welcome members of the public to come along and support us and to cheer on the last of the 'Sparrows' who swept channels in all waters of the world to allow the large Navy ships and convoys to get through, they also carried out anti-submaring work and convoy escorts."

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

New houses to be built on former school playing fields

Ten new homes will be built on land next to the former Chapel Road Primary School in Attleborough. Picture: Breckland Bridge/Hoopers Architects

Revealed: How your GP survey rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Presenter for talkSPORT faces up to Teemu Pukki buttock tattoo after goals bet

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists