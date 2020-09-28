Special service set to honour heroes

A scene from a previous Royal Naval Patrol Service annual reunion in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

The brave service of sailors in the Second World War is set to remembered this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Royal Naval Patrol Service’s annual reunion service will be held at their wartime headquarters in Lowestoft on Saturday.

During the Second World War, the town was the central depot of the RNPS, whose main role was minesweeping to keep vital supply lines open.

The headquarters, HMS Europa, was in the Sparrow’s Nest Gardens with other bases around the town.

There were about 66,000 men in the Patrol Service serving in 6,000 ships of which 14,000 were killed and 600 ships lost.

Leo Whisstock, national secretary of the RNPS Association, said: “Our Royal Naval Patrol Service reunion is on Saturday, October 3 at 11am in Belle Vue Park.

“Our museum will be open after the service for anyone to see our refurbished displays.

“Belle Vue Park lends itself to social distancing and so we hope we will get some local people along to support us.”

The service will be attended by RNPS President Commander Garry Titmus, vice president David Braybrooke as well as the Mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green.

Mr Whisstock added: “It will be slightly different this year due to the Covid-19 situation. The service and wreath laying will still go ahead, albeit with distancing.”