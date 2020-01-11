Search

'Next steps' to be discussed at royal meeting at Sandringham

PUBLISHED: 22:10 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:29 11 January 2020

A meeting will be held at Sandringham on Monday. Picture: Archant/PA

A meeting will be held at Sandringham on Monday. Picture: Archant/PA

Archant

Senior royals are set to arrive in Norfolk for crisis talks with the Queen to discuss the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen is set to host the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex on Monday to discuss "next steps" a source has told the PA news agency.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced earlier this week they wanted to step back as senior royals.

In a statement the couple said they will work to become financially independent, while continuing to "fully support" the Queen.

The decision is said to have left the Queen and senior royals feeling "hurt".

It is thought Prince Charles will be travelling from Birkhall in Scotland, Prince William from his Kensington Palace apartment and Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage.

A royal source said: "Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week."

Ahead of the meeting, the royals will be given written proposals produced by their offices and others, including relevant government departments from the UK and Canada, where it is thought Harry and Meghan will establish a second home.

It is not known who else, if anyone, will be at the meeting - but it is likely the private secretaries of the four royals may join part of the talks to assist with any questions.

The Duchess of Sussex flew to Canada a few days ago to be with the couple's baby Archie, but the source said it is hoped the duchess will be able to participate remotely in the meeting.

The source said: "As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions.

"Next steps will be agreed at the meeting, the request for this to be resolved at pace is still her Majesty's wish - the aim remains days not weeks.

"There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented."

According to PA, the source said it is hoped the duchess will be able to participate remotely in the meeting after she returned to Canada to be with baby Archie.

