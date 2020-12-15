News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When are the Royal Mail's last Christmas post dates?

Georgina Taylor

Published: 12:33 PM December 15, 2020   
Post Box Snow. Royal Mail Winter. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is just over a week until Christmas Day so it is not long to get everything organised. 

If you are sending cards and gifts, you need to ensure that you are posting them early enough so they arrive on time. 

Royal Mail have released its last post dates before Christmas.  Its website advises that you should allow plenty of time for posting.

With the ongoing Covid restrictions, the high volume of parcels and the winter weather, Royal Mail has had issues with transportation and local delivery around the world. 

Unfortunately, some of the international delivery deadlines for International Economy, International Standard and International tracking and signature services have passed.

To avoid disappointment, here are the Royal Mail's latest Christmas post dates. 

UK deliveries

December 18

2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For

December 21

1st Class and 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48

December 22

Royal Mail Tracked 24

December 23

Special Delivery Guaranteed

International Standard & International tracking and signature services

December 16 

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

December 18

Belgium, France, Luxembourg





