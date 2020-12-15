When are the Royal Mail's last Christmas post dates?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
It is just over a week until Christmas Day so it is not long to get everything organised.
If you are sending cards and gifts, you need to ensure that you are posting them early enough so they arrive on time.
Royal Mail have released its last post dates before Christmas. Its website advises that you should allow plenty of time for posting.
With the ongoing Covid restrictions, the high volume of parcels and the winter weather, Royal Mail has had issues with transportation and local delivery around the world.
Unfortunately, some of the international delivery deadlines for International Economy, International Standard and International tracking and signature services have passed.
To avoid disappointment, here are the Royal Mail's latest Christmas post dates.
UK deliveries
December 18
2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For
December 21
1st Class and 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48
December 22
Royal Mail Tracked 24
December 23
Special Delivery Guaranteed
International Standard & International tracking and signature services
December 16
Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
December 18
Belgium, France, Luxembourg