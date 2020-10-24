Search

Advanced search

‘Kind of hilarious’ - Royal Mail blunder leaves parcels trapped in back of van

PUBLISHED: 10:21 24 October 2020

Royal Mail customers were left waiting for their parcels after a driver mistakenly locked them in the back of a van. Archive picture of a Royal Mail van. Picture; James Bass

Royal Mail customers were left waiting for their parcels after a driver mistakenly locked them in the back of a van. Archive picture of a Royal Mail van. Picture; James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic© 2009

A delivery driver’s blunder led to around a dozen parcels being trapped in a van for weeks, leaving recipients in limbo waiting for their packages.

Just over two weeks ago, a Royal Mail driver returned to the service’s sorting office in Thetford with a number of parcels they were unable to deliver.

But before the parcels could be taken into the office, the driver accidentally ended up locking the keys in the back of the van - along with around a dozen parcels awaiting redelivery.

Among those affected was wildlife ranger Lauren Bowers, from Thetford, who is awaiting delivery of a £60 pair of designer shoes, which she ordered on eBay,

Miss Bowers was told to collect her parcel from the office on Tuesday, October 13, but on arrival was told of its predicament.

She returned to the office on four others occasions and each time was told the same thing - that the parcels could not be freed.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “It’s really frustrating, but kind of hilarious at the same time. You don’t really know whether to laugh or get cross.

“However, because of the delays I’ve now lapsed the time I have to return them if they don’t fit, so I’m £60 out of pocket if they don’t.”

Miss Bowers said she had been told that a spare key for the van had been made, but that it only opened the doors and started the ignition - and could not open the van.

She added: “I keep getting passed from pillar to post - I will call the sorting office and they will tell me to go to customer service - then I’ll be left on hold for ages. It’s beyond frustrating.”

However, after being approached by this newspaper, a Royal Mail spokesman said the issue had been resolved and the parcels would be delivered on Saturday.

The spokesman said: “This was an isolated incident impacting around a dozen mail items. We apologise to the customer for any inconvenience caused.

“We aim to deliver the customer’s parcel, alongside the other mail items, first thing tomorrow morning [Saturday].”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How we won fight to name cathedral fraudster

Rene Mugenzi claimed his life would be under threat if it was revealed that he lived in Norwich, yet he posted public photos on Facebook of his life in Norwich. Photo: Facebook/Rene Mugenzi

Criminals more likely to be punished for bike thefts than rape as charges plummet

Charge rates for rape in Norfolk and Suffolk have fallen to just 2pc of all cases reported. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Yarmouth overtakes Norwich with highest coronavirus rate in Norfolk

Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery of postcard delivered 100 years late solved

Ruth Brown and Rosie Moncur Brown reunited with 100 year old postcard sent by Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk Mum and Daughter reach BBC ‘Pointless’ final

Pauline Codman (right) from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff (right) won the coveted Pointless trophy. Picture: Katrina McDuff