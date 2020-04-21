Royal Mail asks customers to give posties thumbs up

With the country observing Government advice to stay home, for many people their local postman or woman may be one of the few friendly faces they see each day.

The delivery of letters and parcels is an important way to keep connected for those who may be unable to leave their home and posties across the UK have been inundated with thank you messages with people showing their support.

Now the service is asking its customers to give their postie a ‘thumbs up’ from two metres as part of a social distancing drive.

Ricky McAulay, national service delivery director for Royal Mail Group, said: “We know how much people like to say hi or have a chat with their postie on the doorstep.

“We hope that giving a thumbs up is a handy way of reminding people to keep a safe distance when we are out and about delivering the post.”

Royal Mail is also encouraging children to put ‘thumbs up’ pictures in their front window and share selfies with their postie.

To get your own colouring templates visit www.royalmail.com to download an image.