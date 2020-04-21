Search

Advanced search

Royal Mail asks customers to give posties thumbs up

PUBLISHED: 10:44 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 21 April 2020

Royal Mail are asking the public to give their postie a thumbs up. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Royal Mail are asking the public to give their postie a thumbs up. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

With the country observing Government advice to stay home, for many people their local postman or woman may be one of the few friendly faces they see each day.

A rural postbox on the edge of a Norfolk village. Picture: James Bass A rural postbox on the edge of a Norfolk village. Picture: James Bass

The delivery of letters and parcels is an important way to keep connected for those who may be unable to leave their home and posties across the UK have been inundated with thank you messages with people showing their support.

Now the service is asking its customers to give their postie a ‘thumbs up’ from two metres as part of a social distancing drive.

You may also want to watch:

Ricky McAulay, national service delivery director for Royal Mail Group, said: “We know how much people like to say hi or have a chat with their postie on the doorstep.

Royal Mail are asking the public to give their postie a thumbs up. PHOTO: Dave Thompson/PA WireRoyal Mail are asking the public to give their postie a thumbs up. PHOTO: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

“We hope that giving a thumbs up is a handy way of reminding people to keep a safe distance when we are out and about delivering the post.”

Royal Mail is also encouraging children to put ‘thumbs up’ pictures in their front window and share selfies with their postie.

To get your own colouring templates visit www.royalmail.com to download an image.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Popular Norwich restaurant celebrates reaching 20 years

Terry Hughes, one of the partners at the Belgian Monk, and, inset, the mussels served there. Photos: Denise Bradley and Sonya Duncan

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Case against man accused of drug offences closed after his death

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP

Royal Mail asks customers to give posties thumbs up

Royal Mail are asking the public to give their postie a thumbs up. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24