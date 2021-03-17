Royal Mail hires dozens more drivers to deliver covid tests

Published: 1:53 PM March 17, 2021

Royal Mail have expanded its Covid test deliveries on Sundays - Credit: Archant

Royal Mail has hired dozens of new drivers to widen test delivery capacity in Norfolk.

Delivery drivers will deliver Covid Tests across the county on Sundays - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It will mean Norfolk people will now be able to receive more coronavirus testing kits on Sundays.

The drivers are being hired in Norwich, Lowestoft, Wymondham, Fakenham, North Walsham, and Dereham on a temporary basis, and will be delivering test kits between 10am and 7pm on Sundays for between eight and 12 weeks.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail is proud to be playing a key role in the delivery and return of COVID-19 test kits which is an integral part of the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Mail has hired extra temporary drivers to help cope with demand - Credit: PA

"We also collect test kits through our 35,000 dedicated priority post boxes before taking them to testing laboratories.

You may also want to watch:

"As part of our response, we are looking to recruit more drivers in certain areas to help with the collection and delivery of test kits on weekends.”