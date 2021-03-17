News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Royal Mail hires dozens more drivers to deliver covid tests

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 1:53 PM March 17, 2021   
Royal Mail has hired dozens of new drivers to widen test delivery capacity in Norfolk.

It will mean Norfolk people will now be able to receive more coronavirus testing kits on Sundays.

The drivers are being hired in Norwich, Lowestoft, Wymondham, Fakenham, North Walsham, and Dereham on a temporary basis, and will be delivering test kits between 10am and 7pm on Sundays for between eight and 12 weeks.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail is proud to be playing a key role in the delivery and return of COVID-19 test kits which is an integral part of the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also collect test kits through our 35,000 dedicated priority post boxes before taking them to testing laboratories. 

"As part of our response, we are looking to recruit more drivers in certain areas to help with the collection and delivery of test kits on weekends.”

