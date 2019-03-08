Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

PUBLISHED: 09:51 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 14 July 2019

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

A helicopter carrying the Duchess of Cornwall was involved in two near misses, reports reveal.

The Duchess of Cornwall at the flower show before taking off for the flight back to Gloucestershire Picture: Ian BurtThe Duchess of Cornwall at the flower show before taking off for the flight back to Gloucestershire Picture: Ian Burt

The Sikorsky S76 from the Royal Flight was taking the Duchess back to her home in Gloucestershire after last year's Sandringham Flower Show when both incidents occurred.

It came within 200ft of an aircraft carrying parachutists, which had just taken off from an airfield at Chatteris, as it flew a prearranged flight plan south of Wisbech at around 12.20pm on July 25.

Prince Charles was not on board, as he was staying in Norfolk after attending the show with his wife.

A report by the UK Airprox Board says an air traffic controller at RAF Marham "perceived the severity of the incident as high". The Royal pilot described the risk as "medium".

The report says protected low level corridors are declared when the Royals are flying.

You may also want to watch:

It adds: "Pilots of civil aircraft operating near the published route should keep a good lookout and maintain adequate separation from the Royal helicopter."

The pilot of the De Havilland aircraft should have contacted air traffic controllers at RAF Lakenheath as he took off, but the report says he did not do so and they made "numerous attempts" to contact him when they realised the aircraft were heading towards each other.

A controller at RAF Marham said to a counterpart at Lakenheath: "Ok if you can keep trying to call him because he's now about to burst the bubble, he's within five miles and 3,000ft unless coordinated."

The De Havilland pilot responded after receiving a "short term conflict alert". Both aircraft took evasive action.

Airprox board members concluded that the regulations governing separation zones around Royal flights "introduced more ambiguity and complexity than clarity". They are recommending the rules are reviewed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

During the same flight, the Royal helicopter had to take evasive action to avoid a glider as it neared the Duchess's home at Highgrove House.

An airpox report says the Sikorsky pilot assessed the risk of collision as medium. The glider pilot could not be traced.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

The Mill at Newton by Castle Acre offers a number of distinctive character features along with views of the beautiful River Nar. Pictures: Savills

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police probe launched after woman is found dead

A woman has been found dead at a premises on Dereham Road in New Costessey (police have not revealed the exact location of the incident). Photo: Google

City boss Farke on transfer plans

Daniel Farke wants more additions at Norwich City. Picture: Denise Bradley

Demolition of college building due to start

The Southwell Building at City College Norwich Picture: City College Norwich

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘You’re taking my flowers for my baby’ - anger after tributes to dead teenager are removed from roadside

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: The animals whose woodland habitats are at risk because of Western Link road

CCTV stills showing the wildlife in the woods at one of Norfolk County Council's proposed route's for the Western Link which would connect the A1067 to the A47. Picture: Iain Robinson

Who are Arminia Bielefeld? The lowdown on Norwich City’s first opponents of pre-season

Cameron Jerome scored a penalty the last time Norwich City faced Arminia Bielefed in a friendly, two years ago Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists