Royal guest at this year's Royal Norfolk Show
PUBLISHED: 07:21 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 26 June 2019
PA Wire
The Royal Norfolk Show will have a royal president in attendance today - following in the footsteps of her husband.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will be in attendance at the annual county showcase.
You may also want to watch:
She will be taking on the role fulfilled by her husband Prince Edward in 2014, who was the show's last royal president.
While in attendance she will carry out a packed programme of visits and presentations across the showground.
Greg Smith, chief executive of show organisers the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: "We are very honoured to have The Countess of Wessex as our president for 2019.
"Her Royal Highness already has a strong association with agricultural shows and is currently patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations, so I know she is very much looking forward to finding out more and supporting the work we undertake in the county."