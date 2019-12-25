Crowds queue to see the Queen and Royal Family at Sandringham

The Royal Family leave church after the Christmas morning service Picture: Paul John Bayfield PAUL JOHN BAYFIELD

Thousands will flock to Sandringham to see the Queen and her family as they attend a Christmas Day church service today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Well-wishers will line the tracks leading to the tiny church of St Mary Magdalene, with some queueing overnight to secure a prime vantage point.

Royal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are tipped to be joining their parents Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge on the walk to church.

MORE - How the Royal Family really spends Christmas Day

While the Queen is expected to attend church it is not clear whether her husband, Prince Philip, will be there.

The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was discharged from hospital yesterday after he was admitted on Friday as a precaution over an ongoing health issue.

Also absent will be Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, who are spending Christmas in Canada with their baby son Prince Archie.

The Duke of York, who recently stood down from royal duties after the controversy over his friendship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein might also decide to avoid the world's media and not attend church.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to be seen, along with the Princess Royal and her extended family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their family.

With fine weather expected, large crowds are expected on the estate.

Long queues are likely to build up, as police search everyone at the gates.

In previous years the Queen and other family members would accept gifts from children lined up outside church after the service.

But the tradition was stopped after it allegedly made the monarch late for her lunch.

After church, the royals will return to Sandringham House for turkey with all the trimmings, before they gather to watch the Queen's Christmas Speech.

MORE - Queen's speech will acknowledge 'bumpy' year