Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

PUBLISHED: 17:26 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 22 August 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant

Archant

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have taken an economy flight from Norwich in the wake of the row over the Sussexes' use of private jets.

William and Kate, joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, travelled on a £73 FlyBe flight from Norwich Airport to Aberdeen International Airport on the morning of Thursday, August 22, the Mailonline said.

They were heading to Balmoral for their annual break at the Queen's retreat in the Scottish Highlands.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Harry and Meghan have faced criticism for taking four private jet journeys in 11 days, despite their environmental campaigning.

On Thursday, the SussexRoyal Instagram account shared an image of cupcakes bearing the mantras "Stay strong", "You are enough", "You are worthy" and "You are so loved", among others.

It was part of a post highlighting Luminary Bakery, a social enterprise in Stoke Newington, north London, which helps women from disadvantaged backgrounds who have faced traumatic experiences get their lives back on track.

Meghan, in a quote posted alongside the image, described it as a "space for baking, healing and rebuilding" and revealed she had secretly visited the bakery.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "When I visited the women earlier this year, I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women - which in many ways makes complete sense - feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking."

The post, taken as a sign the duchess is focusing on her charity work rather than the jet row, followed a behind the scenes video which Meghan released on Wednesday of a photo shoot for a capsule clothing collection for the charity Smart Works.

Celebrities including singer Sir Elton John, pop star Pink and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres have all publicly defended Harry and the former Suits actress.

Sir Elton revealed that he provided the duke and duchess and their baby son Archie with a private flight to Nice to "maintain a high level of much-needed protection".

The star condemned the "relentless and untrue assassinations on their character" and wrote on social media that he had made sure the flight was carbon-neutral by making the "appropriate contribution" to a carbon footprint fund.

Actress Jameela Jamil claimed, as she also backed Harry and Meghan, that it was not safe for the public to fly on planes with the royals, tweeting: "It's not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets.

"They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination.

"It's in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions."

The Sussexes' trip to Nice followed a reported holiday to Ibiza to mark the duchess's 38th birthday earlier this month.

Pink said Meghan has been subjected to "the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while" and called on people to show "it's cool to be kind", while DeGeneres said the royals are "the most down-to-earth, compassionate people".

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘He’s one of the most sought after players in England’ - City goal machine proves Lennon right

Teemu Pukki has stepped up to the Premier League with a bang at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

How a Norfolk artist painted all the Lowry pictures in the new Lowry film

Timothy Spall plays Lowry in Mrs Lowry and Son Picture: Courtesy of Vertigo Releasing

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists