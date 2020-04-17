Search

Advanced search

Video

Royal couple to release ‘in this together’ mental health message from Norfolk retreat

PUBLISHED: 09:27 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 17 April 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

2020 Samir Hussein

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will tell the nation “we’re in this together” in a video they have narrated from their Norfolk retreat, aimed at supporting the country’s mental wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate will sympathise with those in lockdown, with the duke saying: “It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious.”

The couple are currently staying at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate with their three children but have continued their royal duties using technology, speaking to NHS staff using video calling and officially opening the country’s second Nightingale hospital via video-link.

The Cambridges, who have made mental health campaigning a major part of their public work, have narrated a video, due for release on national TV on Monday, which will highlight new advice on Public Health England’s (PHE) Every Mind Matters website.

PHE has launched new guidance after the Office for National Statistics Opinions and Lifestyle Survey, which aims to understand the impact of the outbreak on British society, found 84 percent of those questioned worried about the effect the pandemic is having on their lives - with just over half saying it was affecting their wellbeing.

MORE: William and Kate take royal tour of school in Burnley - without leaving Norfolk

The range of new resources include a tailored Covid-19 mind plan, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues like anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping.

The website signposts people to activities such as mindful breathing exercises, help “reframing” unhelpful thoughts, and muscle relaxation.

As images of deserted streets are shown, then carers being clapped by the nation, William says in the video: “All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious.”

MORE: Comedian joins Not Alone campaign to encourage mental health support

Kate takes over to say: “So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time.”

The duke adds: “Every Mind Matters can help get you started with your NHS online plan. Showing you simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things.”

Alongside the new mental health support, Every Mind Matters encourages people to complete a personal Mind Plan, a quick and free interactive tool offering tailored mental wellbeing advice. Find out more at nhs.uk/oneyou

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

- Keep up to date with community efforts during the pandemic in our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Dad jokes (episode five) to put a smile on your face

I used to work as a dentist... Picture: Harbucks/Getty Images

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz
Drive 24