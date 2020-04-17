Video

Royal couple to release ‘in this together’ mental health message from Norfolk retreat

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage 2020 Samir Hussein

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will tell the nation “we’re in this together” in a video they have narrated from their Norfolk retreat, aimed at supporting the country’s mental wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate will sympathise with those in lockdown, with the duke saying: “It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious.”

The couple are currently staying at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate with their three children but have continued their royal duties using technology, speaking to NHS staff using video calling and officially opening the country’s second Nightingale hospital via video-link.

The Cambridges, who have made mental health campaigning a major part of their public work, have narrated a video, due for release on national TV on Monday, which will highlight new advice on Public Health England’s (PHE) Every Mind Matters website.

PHE has launched new guidance after the Office for National Statistics Opinions and Lifestyle Survey, which aims to understand the impact of the outbreak on British society, found 84 percent of those questioned worried about the effect the pandemic is having on their lives - with just over half saying it was affecting their wellbeing.

The range of new resources include a tailored Covid-19 mind plan, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues like anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping.

The website signposts people to activities such as mindful breathing exercises, help “reframing” unhelpful thoughts, and muscle relaxation.

As images of deserted streets are shown, then carers being clapped by the nation, William says in the video: “All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

“It’s not always easy. We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious.”

Kate takes over to say: “So now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to look after our mental wellbeing at this time.”

The duke adds: “Every Mind Matters can help get you started with your NHS online plan. Showing you simple steps to help deal with stress, boost your mood and feel on top of things.”

Alongside the new mental health support, Every Mind Matters encourages people to complete a personal Mind Plan, a quick and free interactive tool offering tailored mental wellbeing advice. Find out more at nhs.uk/oneyou

