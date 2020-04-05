The young royals’ cutest moments
PUBLISHED: 12:25 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 05 April 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Fans of the Royals will not be seeing them in public duty as they join the nation in self-isolating.
The cheeky cheerful faces of the Cambridge’s children are a highlight to the many who attend Royal events across the region.
Here is a collection of some of the cutest moments that some of the Royal’s youngest have given us.
From six-year-old Prince George meeting the then president of America Barack Obama in his dressing gown and four-year-old Princess Charlotte wowing in her bridesmaids dress at recent royal weddings.