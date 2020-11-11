Seven-year-old Ella-Rose raises £1,400 for Royal British Legion as tribute to dad

Ella-Rose, her mum Hannah, and the Kelly family who lent their support to the challenge. Archant

A seven-year-old from Stalham has raised almost £1,400 for the Royal British Legion after completing a three-mile walk in tribute to her father who died while serving with the Army in Afghanistan.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ella-Rose and her mum Hannah completing their Remembrance Day sponsored walk. Ella-Rose and her mum Hannah completing their Remembrance Day sponsored walk.

Ella-Rose Tims, a pupil at Stalham Academy, completed the walk on Remembrance Sunday with her mother, Hannah, with support - at a distance - from family friends the Kellys.

You may also want to watch:

Proud mum Ms Tims said today: “Ella-Rose’s father died while I was pregnant with her and she wanted to do something special in his memory. Because she has Crohn’s disease the walk could have been challenging, but Ella absolutely loved it and almost ran most of the way!

“This was Ella’s idea and was a way for her to link to her dad and, at the same time, raise money for the Royal British Legion which does so much good and is a vital cause. We’re all so proud of her and would like to thank everyone who generously donated.”

Ella-Rose with her tribute to her father in St Mary's Church, Stalham. Ella-Rose with her tribute to her father in St Mary's Church, Stalham.

The walk ended at St Mary’s Church in Stalham where Ella-Rose and her mum placed their own poppy tribute on the church’s memorial.

Ella-Rose’s Just Giving page for the Royal British Legion can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hannah-tims











































































