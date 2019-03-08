When is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby due?

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:27 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 24 April 2019

The Duchess of Sussex leaves after a panel discussion convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women's Day at King's College in London. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Duchess of Sussex leaves after a panel discussion convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women's Day at King's College in London. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to become parents for the first time and speculation is rife on when the royal baby will arrive.

The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Canada House in London for a Commonwealth Day youth event celebrating the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The official line throughout the pregnancy is that the baby is due in spring but Meghan has let slip more information.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed to fans at an event in Birkenhead in early 2019 she was expecting to give birth at the end of April or early May with her comments caught on video.

The couple married at Windsor Caslte in May 2018 and first announced the pregnancy in October 2018 whilst on their first tour together in Sydney, Australia.

The favourite name according to the bookies on Oddschecker is Alice at 12/1 across most betting sites, followed by Diana and Victoria.

The top choice for a boy is Arthur, with odds ranging from 8/1 to 16/1, and next is James.

The pair have also recently set up their own Instagram account. @sussexroyal, which already has 5.1 million members and they are bound to share snaps of their new arrival.

