Man charged with making indecent images

Published: 1:21 PM January 22, 2021

A 61-year-old man charged with making more than 50 indecent photos of children has had his case sent to Norwich Crown Court.

Roy Keith Milner of Silt Road, Nordelph, near Downham Market, faces four counts of making stills and moving images, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order and a charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Three charges cover 39 images said to have been made on or before January 7 this year. Twelve of the images are category A, the most serious type of sexual abuse.

A further 28 images – including 13 in category A - are said to have been made on or before May 5, 2020.

Milner was granted unconditional bail by King's Lynn magistrates. A pre-trial preparation hearing will be held at Norwich Crown Court on February 18.



