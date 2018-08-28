Search

Businessman and community figure dies in Gran Canaria on New Year’s Eve

PUBLISHED: 12:07 25 January 2019

Roy Gallagher, of Bressingham, had died aged 71. PHOTO: Gallagher family

Roy Gallagher, of Bressingham, had died aged 71. PHOTO: Gallagher family

Archant

A businessman and community figure has died while on holiday on New Year’s Eve.

Grandfather-of-seven Roy Gallagher was known for his innovation in mobile home design with Eye business Country Homes, and was formerly manager at Omar Homes in Diss. He was also a parish councillor, Freemason, and school governor in his home village of Bressingham, where he lived for around 40 years.

Mr Gallagher passed away aged 71 in Gran Canaria on New Year’s Eve of a severe chest infection.

His son, Daniel Gallagher, said: “He will definitely be missed in the community. He was on holiday just for Christmas.”

Mr Gallagher trained as a carpenter before forging a career in mobile home design, becoming company director of Country Homes and The National Caravan Council.

His son added: “He basically changed the way that mobile homes are built now.”

Mr Gallagher’s funeral will be held at St Henry Morse Catholic Church in Diss on Friday, January 25 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations in his memory for either the Prince’s Trust Enterprises or Band of Builders can be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via Much Loved memorial website www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk

