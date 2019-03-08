Concern for welfare of missing 71-year-old man

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, May 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, May 9. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 71-year-old man who has gone missing from North Creake.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, June 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, June 9.

He is described as white, of stocky build, about 5ft 8, and with grey hair and a grey/white beard.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Masters is believed to be wearing a navy blue waist-length jacket with red turned up cuffs, brown trousers, a checked shirt and ankle-length green wellies.

He has difficulties walking and may be using a walking stick.

The village of North Creake is located in West Norfolk, south of Burnham Market.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101.