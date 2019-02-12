‘It looks like a hostel’ - Concerns raised about new hotel in Thorpe St Andrew

Roxley House on Yarmouth Road. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

People living near a proposed hotel in an affluent part of Thorpe St Andrew have raised concern about the type of guest it might attract.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Godfrey Morgan is seeking permission to turn Roxley House at 68 Yarmouth Road into a 17-bed hotel with two security flats.

But on Monday night more than 40 residents attended a Thorpe St Andrew Town Council meeting to object to the plans.

Nigel Hurrell, on behalf of the applicant, insisted the hotel would be used for people who work at Broadland Business Park.

But many residents who spoke at the council meeting on Monday night feared the property would become a hostel.

One resident, who did not give his full name, said: “You seriously think business people from the business park, who are earning several hundred pounds per day, are going to stay in a place with no ensuites?

“It could be any number of EU workers who have a legal right to come and fill the place up and collect employment benefits. It could also be asylum seekers.

“You could end up with seventeen 17-year-olds from, unfortunately, some hell hole like Syria, and that will cost our local authority.”

Another resident asked: “I consider any ambiguity over the identification of those people [who could be staying at the hotel] to be of great concern.”

Other residents spoke about the lack of parking at the site for 17 guests.

Mr Hurrell said the type of hotel being proposed was commonly found in London.

He added: “The principle of these things is that the people who work on the business park will take out six month tenancies.

“These people stay over and go home on weekends. It is stop them from commuting every day.”

When asked about what the maintenance flats were for, Mr Hurrell said they would be used for security staff on site.

Planning papers submitted to Broadland District Council state the proposal is to change the building’s use from an office to a hotel.

Town councillor Roy Robson said: “There is no way you will get 17 cars on that parking space. If it does go through you will end up with 10 to 12 cars parked on the road.”

Councillor Stuart Snelling added: “From my point of view it looks like a hostel, not a hotel.”

The town council’s planning committee agreed to “strongly object” to the proposals on the grounds of insufficient parking.