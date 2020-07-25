Search

Advanced search

Row over remote pub’s future will see several moorings removed

PUBLISHED: 16:18 25 July 2020

Boat moorings at the Berney Arms pub, which are to be removed. Picture: Olive Court Properties Ltd

Boat moorings at the Berney Arms pub, which are to be removed. Picture: Olive Court Properties Ltd

Olive Court Properties Ltd

A row over the future of a remote pub in the Norfolk Broads is set to see several moorings closed off to boat-users.

The Berney Arms pub, one of Norfolk's most isolated pubs. Picture: James BassThe Berney Arms pub, one of Norfolk's most isolated pubs. Picture: James Bass

The Berney Arms pub, near Reedham, has been closed for five years, however, a bid to re-open part of it as a licensed bistro has just been refused by Broadland District Council.

Among the objectors to the proposal was the Broads Authority, which raised a variety of concerns - in particular over safety of boat-users making use of the bistro for alcoholic beverages.

While it was ultimately the decision of Broadland councillors to refuse the application, the team behind the pub has criticised the Broads Authority’s objection in particular, given that prior to its closure in 2015 the site had been licensed for many decades.

David Tarry, who represented the pub at the licensing hearing and runs Loddon Marina has since said moorings on the site would not be removed in response to the application’s refusal.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We gave everything we could to try and make it happen, but if the committee felt it could not be run for health and safety reasons then there’s not a great deal we can do. It now feels there is no real future for it - that’s the long and short of it.

“We were working on finding a way to make it viable for several months, but doesn’t feel like we were given a fair chance.”

The day after the decision, Mr Tarry wrote to Broads Authority chairman John Packman informing him he would be closing the moorings by the site.

A BA spokesman said: “Individuals or businesses are free to open or close privately-owned stretches of moorings as they see fit and the moorings at the Berney Arms pub are no exception to this. The Broads Authority has two stretches of free 24-hour moorings open in close proximity to the pub that can be accessed by boaters at Berney Arms Reach and Berney Mill.

“The Broads Authority is not the licensing authority in this instance. However, if approached for comment we will support licensing applications that have shown consideration for the local area.

“This includes applications that recognise the impact of noise disturbance on the surrounding area, demonstrate safe access to the site and consider the implications of alcohol consumption on water safety for customers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First look at seven futuristic £2.5m homes being built ‘like nothing Norfolk has seen before’

Octagon Park, Little Plumstead where homes for the future are being built. Pic: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Mum bombarded with text messages from supermarket after council blunder

Natasha Holmes-Olley, who was sent details of other Morrison's shopper by mistake. Picture: Natasha Holmes-Olley

You’ve probably driven past this pub and Thai restaurant - but what is its food like?

The Pad Thai at The Kings Head in Blofield. Picture: Lauren Cope

Months of roadworks to begin on city centre street in £1.75m revamp

The area of Tombland which is to be regenerated in a £1.75m project Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Months of roadworks to begin on city centre street in £1.75m revamp

The area of Tombland which is to be regenerated in a £1.75m project Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

WEIRD NORFOLK: A magical spring in West Norfolk that made hangover-free drinking to excess a doddle, a secret society and a terrible curse

King's Lynn - Buildings It was vandals rather than developers who sealed the fate of one of the most unusual buildings in West Norfolk. The 18th century Reffley Temple was sited near a spring at Gaywood. The Reffley Society, a group of local gentlemen, met here for hundreds of years, and the site was a popular picnic spot. Despite a 1789 curse warning vandals that they would die the last of their line if they defaced the buildings, the once pretty site (as seen in this 1964 picture) was reduced to a sad pile of weeds and broken bricks by the early 1980s (see C6263). Dated July 1964 Photograph C6264 Photograph and caption used in the Eastern Daily Press

Couple first to marry at Castle since lockdown - after 33-year long relationship

Paul and Deborah Davis were the first couple to marry at Norwich Castle since lockdown. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Boys ‘risking their life’ after theft of rooftop camera

Two young boys were caught on CCTV at the new soft play centre in Lowestoft, breaking and stealing a CCTV camera overnight. Picture: Fiona Daniel

Mum bombarded with text messages from supermarket after council blunder

Natasha Holmes-Olley, who was sent details of other Morrison's shopper by mistake. Picture: Natasha Holmes-Olley