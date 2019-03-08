First Bus makes changes to Norwich services

First bus has made some changes to the Norwich service. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

A number of changes to First Bus’ Network Norwich service will be in place from the start of next month.

These are the routes that will be affected from Monday, April 1.

Yellow Line (28, 29, X29)

Taverham Village (29) - Taverham - Drayton Road - City Centre

First is extending the route of some off-peak journeys on Mondays to Saturdays on service 29 beyond Shakespeare Way and Orchard Bank to serve Drayton, School Road.

This will replace journeys on service 30 which will no longer go to Drayton, Thorpe Marriott and Taverham.

Service 30 and 30A

Taverham - Thorpe Marriott - Drayton - Hellesdon Mill Corner or Hellesdon Hercules Road - Heigham Street - City Centre

First is withdrawing all journeys on service 30 that travel beyond Hellesdon to Drayton, Taverham and Thorpe Marriott due to “extremely low usage on some sections of route.”

Some off-peak journeys on the yellow line 29 will be extended to serve Drayton, School Road as a part replacement for this service.

A new circular service 30 will operate every hour off-peak Monday to Saturday and will follow the following route:

City Centre - Heigham Street - Drayton Road - City View Road - Hercules Road - Reepham Road - Middletons Lane - Hospital Lane - Hellesdon Mill Corner - Drayton Road - Heigham Street - City Centre

Charcoal line (40, 41, X41)

Bungay - Poringland - Norwich City Centre

First is making some minor changes to the times of buses across the day on all charcoal line services and also adding some evening journeys into the city and back again that are funded by Norfolk County Council.

The new timetable will also include Sunday and public holidays services on the charcoal line that will be operated on behalf of Norfolk County Council by Konectbus.

As a result of the withdrawal of Konectbus service 88, First has worked with Suffolk County Council to provide a number of connecting journeys beyond Bungay to and from Halesworth and Southwold.

These will run as service 99A and will require a change of bus in Bungay town centre.

The times of these buses, and the charcoal line services that they will connect with are shown in the new charcoal line timetable.

Passengers wanting to travel on services across Bungay must purchase an explorer ticket for a day or longer which can be used in the coastal zone, which will now extend inland to cover Halesworth and Bungay, and the Norwich Zone.