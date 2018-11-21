Canaries’ legend Jeremy Goss guest speaker at Round Tablers’ night

Sight loss charity given �653 from North Norfolk Round Tablers. Jeremy Goss of the NNAB (left) receives the cheque from Round Tablers (from left) John Maitland, Jon Press and Ian Jermany. Picture: Andy Newman Archant

Norfolk’s sight loss charity has been given a £653 boost following the generosity of members of a Round Table branch.

Stalham and District Round Tablers decided to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind at their 45th charter night, an annual event which sees members get together for a dinner to celebrate all that is good about the organisation.

Guest speaker at the dinner was former Norwich City footballer Jeremy Goss, now head of fundraising at the charity, who talked about his legendary goal against Bayern Munich 25 years ago.

Mr Goss is planning a major cycling challenge in 2019 to raise money for the NNAB, and the money raised at the dinner will kickstart that fundraising effort.

Stalham & District Round Table president John Maitland said: “The NNAB is such a great organisation which helps so many people in our county.”