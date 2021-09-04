News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hundreds of runners set to line Norfolk's roads for a 200 mile relay

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:43 AM September 4, 2021   
left to right, Round Norfolk Relay Race Director, Martin Ive, Robert Hughes and Malcolm Tuff.

Left to right, Round Norfolk Relay Race Director, Martin Ive, Robert Hughes and Malcolm Tuff. - Credit: Round Norfolk Relay

Hundreds of runners are set to line Norfolk’s roads as part of the county’s annual relay race, which will cover nearly 200 miles in 24 hours. 

As the pandemic brought marathons and race events to a halt in 2020, this year the runners will be back out in force for the Round Norfolk Relay (RNR). 

Now in its 34th year the race will take place on Saturday September 18 and September 19.  

The RNR will divide the course into 17 stages, following the county boundary of Norfolk. 

From King’s Lynn it heads along the North Norfolk Coast taking in Hunstanton, Wells and Cromer before heading to Great Yarmouth. 

You may also want to watch:

It then turns inland for the night stages, continuing to Bungay, Thetford and Downham Market before finishing back in King’s Lynn. 

The Round Norfolk Relay course. 

The Round Norfolk Relay course. - Credit: Round Norfolk Relay

This year the running event is being sponsored by Hughes Electrical.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack
  2. 2 School, playing field and farm could be sold to make way for homes
  3. 3 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
  1. 4 Local artist adds to Banksy's Norfolk artwork
  2. 5 Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction
  3. 6 Is your surname on this list? You could inherit a fortune
  4. 7 Avid collector's vintage tractors to go under the hammer
  5. 8 Pub landlord caught up in 'phone slamming' scam
  6. 9 Man dies after crashing into tree in Sandringham
  7. 10 'Well-known retailer' could take on former Game store

Robert Hughes, Hughes chairman, said: “As a business we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year and have stores in many of the locations the RNR passes through including King’s Lynn, Hunstanton, Great Yarmouth, and Thetford. 

“Over the past eight years I have either run in the event, or supported others. Tackling one of the night stages has always been the highlight of my running year, as it is for many others who enjoy the unique camaraderie. 

“At Hughes Electrical we see ourselves as being at the very heart of the local communities in which we operate so it seems the perfect time to sponsor such an inspiring event.” 

Left to right, Round Norfolk Relay Race Director, Martin Ive, Robert Hughes and Malcolm Tuff.

Left to right, Round Norfolk Relay Race Director, Martin Ive, Robert Hughes and Malcolm Tuff. - Credit: Round Norfolk Relay

Around 60 teams take part and the 1000 runners are matched by volunteers including marshals, time keepers, and support crews.  

Stages range between five and 20 miles, with top teams completing the course in under 20 hours. 

Malcolm Tuff from Hughes, who has taken part in previous events, added: “Running one of the closing stages can be very special, with the sun rising and birds singing.  

“Apart from the London Marathon the RNR is the most exciting race of the year.” 

Left to right, Round Norfolk Relay Race Director, Martin Ive, Robert Hughes and Malcolm Tuff.

Left to right, Round Norfolk Relay Race Director, Martin Ive, Robert Hughes and Malcolm Tuff. - Credit: Round Norfolk Relay


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Gina Stevenson

Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
It's going to be warm this weekend across the region. Picture: James Bass.

Norfolk Weather

Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The abnormal load going through Setchey, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon