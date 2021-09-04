Hundreds of runners set to line Norfolk's roads for a 200 mile relay

Published: 10:43 AM September 4, 2021

Left to right, Round Norfolk Relay Race Director, Martin Ive, Robert Hughes and Malcolm Tuff. - Credit: Round Norfolk Relay

Hundreds of runners are set to line Norfolk’s roads as part of the county’s annual relay race, which will cover nearly 200 miles in 24 hours.

As the pandemic brought marathons and race events to a halt in 2020, this year the runners will be back out in force for the Round Norfolk Relay (RNR).

Now in its 34th year the race will take place on Saturday September 18 and September 19.

The RNR will divide the course into 17 stages, following the county boundary of Norfolk.

From King’s Lynn it heads along the North Norfolk Coast taking in Hunstanton, Wells and Cromer before heading to Great Yarmouth.

It then turns inland for the night stages, continuing to Bungay, Thetford and Downham Market before finishing back in King’s Lynn.

The Round Norfolk Relay course. - Credit: Round Norfolk Relay

This year the running event is being sponsored by Hughes Electrical.

Robert Hughes, Hughes chairman, said: “As a business we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year and have stores in many of the locations the RNR passes through including King’s Lynn, Hunstanton, Great Yarmouth, and Thetford.

“Over the past eight years I have either run in the event, or supported others. Tackling one of the night stages has always been the highlight of my running year, as it is for many others who enjoy the unique camaraderie.

“At Hughes Electrical we see ourselves as being at the very heart of the local communities in which we operate so it seems the perfect time to sponsor such an inspiring event.”

Around 60 teams take part and the 1000 runners are matched by volunteers including marshals, time keepers, and support crews.

Stages range between five and 20 miles, with top teams completing the course in under 20 hours.

Malcolm Tuff from Hughes, who has taken part in previous events, added: “Running one of the closing stages can be very special, with the sun rising and birds singing.

“Apart from the London Marathon the RNR is the most exciting race of the year.”

