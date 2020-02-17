Delays after car overturns in crash near A11

A car has overturned in a collision on Round House Way, close to the junction with the A11. Picture: Google. Archant

A car has overturned after it was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Cringleford.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on Round House Way, close to the junction with the A11, at around 8.45am on Monday, February 17.

A Mercedes and a Vauxhall were involved in the crash, with the Vauxhall overturning and coming to rest on its roof.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured, but one person trapped in his car had to be rescued by the fire service.

Police confirmed that the road was not blocked, but traffic was moving more slowly than usual, according to passer-by JP Asher.

Mr Asher said: "It looks quite serious. It looks like the car has overturned.

"The road is open and traffic can still get through, but there are a few delays."

Fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston were called to the scene, where they used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a person trapped inside one of the cars, who was then passed into the care of the ambulance service.

