'It's terrible, everything is gone' - Couple devastated by fire which ripped through home

A devastated couple whose Cromer bungalow was gutted by fire say they lost almost "everything" in the blaze, including sentimental family items.

Linda and Mark Stuckey watched in horror as flames tore through their Roughton Road home on Monday afternoon.

The couple, who have lived there for nine years, escaped unharmed with their dog Molly, but said "99 percent" of their bungalow had been destroyed.

Mr Stuckey, 63, said he was putting fresh felt on a section of flat roof - a job he had carried out before without any problems.

But he said as he was putting some new boards in, he spotted smoke coming from inside the roof space.

He said: "I ripped it all back, took the boards out and hosed it all down. I probably waited there for 10 minutes and said to my wife everything is okay.

"I then walked into the living room and heard this cracking sound coming from the loft. The next thing we knew, we looked outside and there was this large flame.

"Within four and a half minutes the whole place had gone up."

Mr Stuckey and his wife, who is 71, ran out of the property with their dog and called the fire service.

He said: "Every room has collapsed in. There is nothing left apart from some clothes in the wardrobe which are okay, but that is about it.

"There is about 99 percent damage inside."

Fire crews from Cromer, Sheringham, Aylsham and the aerial appliance from Earlham spent almost two hours at the blaze, which started shortly after 4.15pm.

Mrs Stuckey said: "It's terrible, everything is gone. I haven't looked for my family photographs yet, but they were in a briefcase in the loft."

She said a sentimental grandfather clock, purchased with money form her late father, had been destroyed.

"It was very windy and it seemed to be nothing at first," she said. "Then all of a sudden it was ablaze and black smoke was pouring out."

The couple thanked their neighbours who came out to support them.

Mrs Stuckey said one neighbour has given up their own bed so the couple can have somewhere to sleep overnight. The neighbour will instead be staying in their camper van.

Mr Stuckey said: "It's like the old Blitz spirit."

The couple said their property is insured and praised the fire service for its efforts.