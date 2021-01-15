'This is very welcome': Go-ahead for HMO close to town centre
- Credit: Mick Howes
A bid to turn a home into a seven-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for rough sleepers has been unanimously approved.
Change of use plans were given the go-ahead, as a scheme "to accommodate some of the current rough sleepers" in Lowestoft was approved.
East Suffolk Council’s planning committee north all voted in favour of a scheme to change 141 St Peters Street in Lowestoft at an online meeting on Tuesday, January 12.
With the proposal - submitted by East Suffolk Council - to change the residential three-storey building in the middle of a terrace in Lowestoft into a house of multiple occupancy, it means East Suffolk's Housing Team can now accommodate some of the 10 current rough sleepers who require this specialist, supported accommodation.
The accommodation is set to be managed by Orwell Housing, in partnership with East Suffolk Council Housing Services
You may also want to watch:
Councillor Graham Elliott said: "What the rough sleepers need is a place or places that they can stay - so this is very welcome."
Most Read
- 1 Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall
- 2 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
- 3 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
- 4 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
- 5 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary
- 6 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
- 7 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
- 8 Driver's lucky escape as lorry ends up in ditch
- 9 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
- 10 Seven lockdown rules that could change