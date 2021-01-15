News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'This is very welcome': Go-ahead for HMO close to town centre

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:53 PM January 15, 2021   
Change of use plans for 141 St Peters Street in Lowestoft have been approved.

A bid to turn a home into a seven-bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for rough sleepers has been unanimously approved.

Change of use plans were given the go-ahead, as a scheme "to accommodate some of the current rough sleepers" in Lowestoft was approved.

East Suffolk Council’s planning committee north all voted in favour of a scheme to change 141 St Peters Street in Lowestoft at an online meeting on Tuesday, January 12.

Change of use plans for 141 St Peters Street in Lowestoft have been approved.

With the proposal - submitted by East Suffolk Council - to change the residential three-storey building in the middle of a terrace in Lowestoft into a house of multiple occupancy, it means East Suffolk's Housing Team can now accommodate some of the 10 current rough sleepers who require this specialist, supported accommodation.

The accommodation is set to be managed by Orwell Housing, in partnership with East Suffolk Council Housing Services

Councillor Graham Elliott said: "What the rough sleepers need is a place or places that they can stay - so this is very welcome."


