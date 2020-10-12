Search

Part of busy Norwich road closed as water pours out from burst main

PUBLISHED: 15:27 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 12 October 2020

A section of Rouen Road outside Normandie Tower has been closed by police due to a burst water main. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

A main road in Norwich has been partially closed due to a burst main causing water to pour down the hill.

Joe Belas outside Normandie Tower on Rouen Road in Norwich as water pours down hill. Picture: Abigail NicholsonJoe Belas outside Normandie Tower on Rouen Road in Norwich as water pours down hill. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

A section of Rouen Road outside Normandie Tower has been shut by police due to a burst water main.

The leak, which was described as a “mini River Wensum” by neighbours, was first reported on Monday morning.

One resident who has lived in the tower since February, Joe Belas, said he was concerned for his safety.

He said: “I went shopping in my car and came back and the fire service told me I couldn’t park my car here because the road might collapse.

Rouen Road in Norwich is closed as water pours down hill. Picture: Abigail NicholsonRouen Road in Norwich is closed as water pours down hill. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

“This morning it looked like Niagra Falls with water shooting up into the air. It’s really serious.

“My biggest question is are we safe here? Coming out this morning to see all the water coming out of the road, I’m not sure we are.”

Mr Belas was moved into Normandie Tower after his house was ruined by a fire in November 2019.

“I feel like I’m out of one crisis and into another,” He said. “Somebody needs to address this.”

Rouen Road in Norwich is closed as water pours down hill. Picture: Abigail NicholsonRouen Road in Norwich is closed as water pours down hill. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Police are stopping traffic coming up Rouen Road from King Street and down the road next to the tower.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Police and Anglian Water are aware all aware of the leak.

