City centre road set to stay closed until end of week

A city centre road which was partially shut last week due to a burst water main is set to remain closed until the end of the week as repair works continue.

Last Monday, October 12, a pipe underneath Rouen Road in Norwich burst, causing water to gush onto the road close to Normandie Tower and as a result a short section of the road was closed.

And while the pipe itself has now been fixed, the section has had to remain close while works to resurface it are carried out.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “The repair has been made to the pipe in Rouen Road, however it was quite a large area of the road which needed to be removed so the reinstatement is taking a little longer.

“The road will be reopened by the end of the week.”

The water supply to the area was not affected by the incident and residential access has been allowed to continue.