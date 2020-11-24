Donation to project using education to protect girls from human traffickers

A Norwich charity has given a donation to an African schools project that uses education as a way of combating modern slavery.

Lynne Symonds with Nagboo people, chief and spearman in Ghana during work with project to boost education and combat human trafficking. Picture: Wulugu Project Lynne Symonds with Nagboo people, chief and spearman in Ghana during work with project to boost education and combat human trafficking. Picture: Wulugu Project

President of the Rotary Club of Norwich St Edmund, Malcolm Goodson, presented a cheque for £1,600 to Lynne Symonds, a science teacher at Hethersett Old Hall School and the founder of the Wulugu Project.

Founded in 1993 the original objective of the project was to provide books for a school in Wulugu, a village in Northern Ghana, and it has gone on to build or renovate 40 remote village schools, improving the lives of over 400,000 girls.

Since then, the project run by a small team of volunteers based in Norfolk, has also a hostel to keep 120 girls safe.

The donation made by the Norwich St Edmund Rotary Club, which included a significant contribution from the Rotary Club of Derby, is in recognition of the project helping to protect them from the clutches of human traffickers and slave masters.