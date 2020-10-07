Life-saving defibrillator to be installed at hotel after donation

Lowestoft’s Rotary Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary by donating a defibrillator to a hotel.

The defibrillator has been placed on the seafront side of Hatfield Hotel for ease of access and the hotel have agreed to maintain the defibrillator for the safety of the public.

Talking about the celebrations, Ken Moore from the club said: “At the time of deciding on defibrillator there wasn’t one near the Hatfield hotel and with the hotel agreeing to the upkeep of the defibrillator it seemed the ideal place to have one.

“For the last few years our main charity has been Suffolk Young Carers. We normally take them to Pleasurewood Hills for a day out and at Christmas take them to a pantomime along with providing their families with a Christmas food parcel.

“We have also donated to Access that supply accommodation to the local homeless, Suffolk Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal Collection, Sailability, as well as many other local charities.

“International charities we have donated to this year include The Rotary Foundation for the eradication of polio two Shelter boxes for international emergencies.”