Search

Advanced search

Video

Town’s Rotary clubs unite to help homeless

PUBLISHED: 11:29 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 07 April 2020

Members of Access Community Trust, who have received a boost from Lowestoft's three rotary clubs to help the homeless. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography

Members of Access Community Trust, who have received a boost from Lowestoft's three rotary clubs to help the homeless. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography

2019 Julian Claxton Photography

Rotary clubs in a coastal town have united to help support the most vulnerable during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The three rotary clubs in Lowestoft have pooled resources to help those in greatest need across the area with “an amazing donation” to Access Community Trust.

The Lowestoft-based charity, which works in communities throughout Suffolk and Norfolk to combat homelessness and social exclusion, received more than £1,200 that will “help provide the additional care required to the most vulnerable we support during these trying times,” according to the organisation.

Lowestoft Rotary Club and the Rotary Clubs of Lowestoft South and Lowestoft East Point presented a cheque to Emma Ratzer, chief executive of Access, to help with the continuing support for the town’s most vulnerable.

With the Lowestoft rotary clubs holding numerous fundraising initiatives throughout the year – including Santa’s sleigh, variety concerts and a sporting dinner – funds are donated to a range of charitable causes, both at home and internationally.

Lowestoft South Rotary Club President, John Denby, said: “In the coming weeks many will find themselves struggling due to coronavirus and whilst the Government has stepped in to help many financially, sadly the plight of the homeless remains in question.

“We are providing this money to Access to ensure they can continue to support those at greatest risk, both physically and mentally in these unprecedented times with the care they need.”

Access Community Trust currently operates nine specialist housing projects throughout Suffolk and Norfolk, alongside providing an emergency eight person homeless hub in central Lowestoft, for some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community.

Upon receiving the cheque, Mrs Ratzer thanked the clubs.

She said: “There has been no greater time that charities like Access need as much financial support as possible.

“We currently have over 200 individuals and families in our care.

“They are now finding themselves even more vulnerable and detached from society as the country locks down.

“It’s a big challenge for us, but we stand strong and committed to providing even greater support to these people thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Clubs and others that continue to provide donations to us”.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘You’re my hero’ - Thierry Henry’s message to City starlet Shae Hutchinson

Norwich City striker Shae Hutchinson, who is in need of a kidney transplant. Pictued in hospital and in action for the Canaries. Picture: Sarah Hutchinson/Paul Chesterton

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates

Lockdown rules: Call for clearer guidance amid concerns over second-home owners

Aerial view of Cley on the north Norfolk coast, which has many second homes. Picture by: Mike Page
Drive 24