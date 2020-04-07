Video

Town’s Rotary clubs unite to help homeless

Members of Access Community Trust, who have received a boost from Lowestoft's three rotary clubs to help the homeless. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography 2019 Julian Claxton Photography

Rotary clubs in a coastal town have united to help support the most vulnerable during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The three rotary clubs in Lowestoft have pooled resources to help those in greatest need across the area with “an amazing donation” to Access Community Trust.

The Lowestoft-based charity, which works in communities throughout Suffolk and Norfolk to combat homelessness and social exclusion, received more than £1,200 that will “help provide the additional care required to the most vulnerable we support during these trying times,” according to the organisation.

Lowestoft Rotary Club and the Rotary Clubs of Lowestoft South and Lowestoft East Point presented a cheque to Emma Ratzer, chief executive of Access, to help with the continuing support for the town’s most vulnerable.

With the Lowestoft rotary clubs holding numerous fundraising initiatives throughout the year – including Santa’s sleigh, variety concerts and a sporting dinner – funds are donated to a range of charitable causes, both at home and internationally.

Lowestoft South Rotary Club President, John Denby, said: “In the coming weeks many will find themselves struggling due to coronavirus and whilst the Government has stepped in to help many financially, sadly the plight of the homeless remains in question.

“We are providing this money to Access to ensure they can continue to support those at greatest risk, both physically and mentally in these unprecedented times with the care they need.”

Access Community Trust currently operates nine specialist housing projects throughout Suffolk and Norfolk, alongside providing an emergency eight person homeless hub in central Lowestoft, for some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community.

Upon receiving the cheque, Mrs Ratzer thanked the clubs.

She said: “There has been no greater time that charities like Access need as much financial support as possible.

“We currently have over 200 individuals and families in our care.

“They are now finding themselves even more vulnerable and detached from society as the country locks down.

“It’s a big challenge for us, but we stand strong and committed to providing even greater support to these people thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Clubs and others that continue to provide donations to us”.