Search

Advanced search

Norfolk youngster wins competition to create a new pizza for PizzaExpress

PUBLISHED: 19:47 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 16 September 2019

Six year old Rosie Marsh from King's Lynn has won a competition to design a new pizza for PizzaExpress. Picture: SPOTYPHOTO

Six year old Rosie Marsh from King's Lynn has won a competition to design a new pizza for PizzaExpress. Picture: SPOTYPHOTO

SPOTYPHOTO

A Norfolk youngster has been named the winner of competition to design a new pizza for PizzaExpress.

Six year old Rosie Marsh from King's Lynn has won a competition to design a new pizza for PizzaExpress. Picture: SPOTYPHOTOSix year old Rosie Marsh from King's Lynn has won a competition to design a new pizza for PizzaExpress. Picture: SPOTYPHOTO

She may only be six years old but Rosie Marsh from King's Lynn has shown she has a future in the kitchen after winning PizzaExpress' Create Your Own Pizza competition with a design inspired by her mum's recipe for chicken pie.

Inviting budding pizza chefs to come up with a new flavour of pizza, the Create Your Own Pizza competition saw budding pizza chefs choose four ingredients from a selection of a possible 20 to create a new and unique pizza.

Receiving thousands of entries, the recipes were then judged by a panel of PizzaExpress experts, who, after much deliberation, chose Rosie's idea as the winning design.

You may also want to watch:

Featuring mozzarella, béchamel sauce, chicken and olives, Rosie's recipe will now be turned into a La Rosie, which will feature on the Piccolo menu of all 470 of PizzaExpress' pizzerias this autumn.

Rosie's mum, Clare Timpson, whose chicken pie the recipe was based on said: "Rosie is just so excited to see her pizza on menus later this year and I am so touched she based her creation on my chicken pie.

"We can't wait to see all of our friends and family enjoy it for themselves!"

Jane Treasure, food and beverage director at PizzaExpress said: "We're constantly innovating to create new additions for the Piccolo menu - and what better way to do this than by asking our Piccolo superfans themselves.

"It was fantastic to receive so many entries and the competition was extremely high - though the prize goes to "La Rosie", for its taste profile, presentation and of course a wonderful backstory!"

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Private school owed £500,000 when it folded just before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Private school owed £500,000 when it folded just before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Brand new golf course to open in Norwich today after 10-year wait

Royal Norwich's new course, which will open today, Monday, September 16. Picture: DAVE KIRKHAM

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Canaries’ fan injures his foot celebrating City’s win over champions

Nick Davis is smiling through the pain today after he tore ligaments in his foot while celebrating the Canaries’ epic win over Manchester City at the weekend. Picture: Nick Davis

Norfolk youngster wins competition to create a new pizza for PizzaExpress

Six year old Rosie Marsh from King's Lynn has won a competition to design a new pizza for PizzaExpress. Picture: SPOTYPHOTO

Firefighters called to rescue a dog trapped underneath a shed

Norfolk firefighters were called to help rescue a dog trapped underneath a shed. Photo: Denise Bradley

First look at menus from Norfolk Restaurant Week 2019

Head here for smoked foods during Norfolk Restaurant Week Picture: The Jolly Sailors Smokehouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists