Norfolk youngster wins competition to create a new pizza for PizzaExpress

Six year old Rosie Marsh from King's Lynn has won a competition to design a new pizza for PizzaExpress. Picture: SPOTYPHOTO SPOTYPHOTO

A Norfolk youngster has been named the winner of competition to design a new pizza for PizzaExpress.

She may only be six years old but Rosie Marsh from King's Lynn has shown she has a future in the kitchen after winning PizzaExpress' Create Your Own Pizza competition with a design inspired by her mum's recipe for chicken pie.

Inviting budding pizza chefs to come up with a new flavour of pizza, the Create Your Own Pizza competition saw budding pizza chefs choose four ingredients from a selection of a possible 20 to create a new and unique pizza.

Receiving thousands of entries, the recipes were then judged by a panel of PizzaExpress experts, who, after much deliberation, chose Rosie's idea as the winning design.

Featuring mozzarella, béchamel sauce, chicken and olives, Rosie's recipe will now be turned into a La Rosie, which will feature on the Piccolo menu of all 470 of PizzaExpress' pizzerias this autumn.

Rosie's mum, Clare Timpson, whose chicken pie the recipe was based on said: "Rosie is just so excited to see her pizza on menus later this year and I am so touched she based her creation on my chicken pie.

"We can't wait to see all of our friends and family enjoy it for themselves!"

Jane Treasure, food and beverage director at PizzaExpress said: "We're constantly innovating to create new additions for the Piccolo menu - and what better way to do this than by asking our Piccolo superfans themselves.

"It was fantastic to receive so many entries and the competition was extremely high - though the prize goes to "La Rosie", for its taste profile, presentation and of course a wonderful backstory!"