Firefighters went in through window to tackle blaze in Norwich flat

PUBLISHED: 08:09 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 26 May 2019
Firefighters had to get in through a window to tackle a blaze in a block of flats in Norwich.
Crews from Carrow and Sprowston were called to Roseville Close, off Thorpe Road, near the Fat Cat and Canary pub, at about 9.30pm on Saturday night.
Smoke had been spotted in the property and, with nobody in the flat, firefighters used ladders to get up and in through a window.
Firefighters, wearing breathing equipment, had put out the fire, within 20 minutes.
