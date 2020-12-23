One for Arthur: Hunt for maker of mysterious trifle recipe

Published: 4:15 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 5:33 PM December 23, 2020

The creators of a cookery book for the bereaved are on the hunt for the mystery submitter of a trifle recipe in memory of a man the know only as 'Arthur'.

The idea for the Cooking For One book was conceived by Simon Beckett-Allen, the owner of Norfolk-based Rosedale Funeral Home, after the death of his sister, Sarah, who was a chef at a catering company.

Once completed, it will contain a compilation of recipes and stories written by the bereaved to offer hope and insight to others who have recently lost a loved one.

Since the idea for the book was first announced in November 2019, Rosedale has received dozens of submissions, including from two Norfolk celebrities.

Company director, Simon Beckett-Allen (pictured) will edit the cook book. Picture: Wendy Aiken - Credit: Archant

But one particular recipe has left the team befuddled, after they were unable to contact the submitter to find out more about the significance behind their instructions on how to make a trifle.

Lucy Coote, community ambassador for Rosedale, said: "We are nearly at the point of finalising layout and we had a wonderful submission for a trifle in memory of Arthur, but it was left with no forwarding details or way of contacting the submitter.

You may also want to watch:

"We want to find out who Arthur is and we need your help. All we know is Arthur died in 2017 of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he worked on a farm and he was a father – that's all we can tell you.

"We need a photo and a story to sit alongside him and we need your help to find him."

Richard Hughes, from Norwich’s Assembly House, actress Liza Goddard and Cooking For One creater Simon Beckett-Allen. Picture: John Bultitude - Credit: Archant

It is hoped that, by tracking down the submitter, they will learn more about Arthur's life and be able to tell his story alongside so many others when the book is eventually published.

Mr Beckett-Allen hopes that, as well as being a fitting tribute to his sister, the recipe book will help to guide bereaved people through an incredibly difficult time.

He said: "I have always found that cooking is very therapeutic when I am on my own and preparing nutritious food is a very pleasant pastime.

"We thought we would put the book together with a few stories from people explaining the journey they have gone through. They may not have the enthusiasm to cook for themselves, and this book will help with that."

If you are the submitter or know more about 'Arthur', email: lucy@rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.