One for Arthur: Hunt for maker of mysterious trifle recipe
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012
The creators of a cookery book for the bereaved are on the hunt for the mystery submitter of a trifle recipe in memory of a man the know only as 'Arthur'.
The idea for the Cooking For One book was conceived by Simon Beckett-Allen, the owner of Norfolk-based Rosedale Funeral Home, after the death of his sister, Sarah, who was a chef at a catering company.
Once completed, it will contain a compilation of recipes and stories written by the bereaved to offer hope and insight to others who have recently lost a loved one.
Since the idea for the book was first announced in November 2019, Rosedale has received dozens of submissions, including from two Norfolk celebrities.
But one particular recipe has left the team befuddled, after they were unable to contact the submitter to find out more about the significance behind their instructions on how to make a trifle.
Lucy Coote, community ambassador for Rosedale, said: "We are nearly at the point of finalising layout and we had a wonderful submission for a trifle in memory of Arthur, but it was left with no forwarding details or way of contacting the submitter.
You may also want to watch:
"We want to find out who Arthur is and we need your help. All we know is Arthur died in 2017 of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he worked on a farm and he was a father – that's all we can tell you.
"We need a photo and a story to sit alongside him and we need your help to find him."
Most Read
- 1 All you need to know about Tier 4 rules
- 2 Norfolk and Suffolk moved into Tier 4 from Boxing Day
- 3 Rising Covid rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
- 4 Driver's new car seized by police - after only five minutes
- 5 Heavy rain warning and flood alerts issued in Norfolk and Suffolk
- 6 Health secretary to address nation this afternoon
- 7 Car lands on its roof following crash on NDR
- 8 Blow for council as five members resign amid bullying culture claims
- 9 Two pubs rebuilt after being bombed go up for sale
- 10 Ben Burgess move decision could be set for High Court challenge
It is hoped that, by tracking down the submitter, they will learn more about Arthur's life and be able to tell his story alongside so many others when the book is eventually published.
Mr Beckett-Allen hopes that, as well as being a fitting tribute to his sister, the recipe book will help to guide bereaved people through an incredibly difficult time.
He said: "I have always found that cooking is very therapeutic when I am on my own and preparing nutritious food is a very pleasant pastime.
"We thought we would put the book together with a few stories from people explaining the journey they have gone through. They may not have the enthusiasm to cook for themselves, and this book will help with that."
If you are the submitter or know more about 'Arthur', email: lucy@rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.