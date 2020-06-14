Search

Online Father’s Day Book of Remembrance unveiled

PUBLISHED: 13:31 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 14 June 2020

Rosedale Funeral Home in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A funeral directors has launched an online memorial page ahead of Father’s Day.

Rosedale funeral home, Beccles. Picture: Nick ButcherRosedale funeral home, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

The family funeral directors Rosedale Funeral Home – which has branches in Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Diss, Wymondham and Attleborough – has set up a Father’s Day Book of Remembrance memorial page on its website.

With tributes now being left, they said: “Father’s Day can be a tough day for many who are unable to be with their fathers and for fathers who are unable to be with their children for whatever reason, be that covid-19, death, distance or a dissolved relationship.

“This year, with so many fathers still in lockdown and unable to spend time with their families, and with visitors to their funeral homes restricted, Rosedale Funeral Home were sad not to be able to offer their usual Father’s Day Book of Remembrance, but were inspired to take it online instead.”

Those bereaved of their father are also invited to light a candle at home at noon on Father’s Day so that all those who are grieving can be united and light a candle in their memory.

Lucy Coote, community ambassador and facilitator of the Rosedale Bereavement Support Groups in Suffolk, said: “Remember it’s ok to grieve.

“Being honest and open with your feelings is important and taking part in this special act of remembrance can support you to process those feelings.

“Whilst we are currently unable to run our support groups in person, we are keen to hear from those who would like to register for an online group on the zoom platform.”

In the meantime, she hopes these five things you can do in memory of your loved one will support you at this time.

■ Write a letter to them telling them what they brought to your life and the impact this has had on your life.

■ Light a candle in their memory at noon on Sunday, June 21.

■ Cook their favourite meal and remember the joy it gave them.

■ Read a book you know they loved, it may help you to feel closer to them.

■ Search out some old photos and spend some time reminiscing.

Rosedale has also set up GriefChat which is accessible through their website at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk/bereavement-support/

In memorium tributes can be left at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk/fathers-day/

