Familiar feeling of despair as Euro 2020 joy turns to misery for pub goers

Published: 11:45 PM July 11, 2021 Updated: 11:54 PM July 11, 2021

Paul Larman and Colin Seal are proud despite the disappointment. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Pubs across the county were in buoyant mood ahead of kick off, however optimism turned to a familiar despair as England lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties.

It started with high spirits all round in the Rose Tavern on Rupert Street, prior to kick off every fan we spoke to backed the Three Lions to get the job done.

There were joyful cheers to see the return of the ball carrying remote controlled car at kick-off, and those cheers were dialled up to 11 when left back Luke Shaw thundered home for England with just two minutes on the clock.

Hopes were high ahead of kick off at the Rose Tavern, but it wasn't to be. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

While those cheers lasted deep into the second half, it wasn't to be, and for one punter, Jamie Storey, it was an all too familiar story.

Mr Storey said: "Wouldn't it be nice to win a match in normal time for once?

Video of Norfolk fans watching England Euro final

You may also want to watch:

"We made the normal England mistake of sitting back when we were on top, the Italians were too good."

Robert Pond, who watched the World Cup final 55 years ago on a black and white TV in Hellesdon, was hoping to experience those feelings of glory in extra time all over again.

Hopes were high ahead of kick off at the Rose Tavern, but it wasn't to be. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mr Pond said: "England's mistake was not pressing for a goal in the second half.

"I wasn't as disappointed as the younger generation, because I've still got 66 to remember.

"I won't be eating pasta for a while."

Hopes were high ahead of kick off at the Rose Tavern, but it wasn't to be. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Daniel Richardson and Rachel Dunn said penalties was a tough way to lose but Mr Richardson said he backed Gareth Southgate to bring a good performance at next year's World Cup.

Daniel Richardson and Rachel Dunn watch on at the Rose Tavern in Norwich. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

He said: "It's tough to say anything after that, penalties is just a lottery.

"But Southgate brings consistency and we won't be embarrassed at the next World Cup."

Despite the result, Paul Larman and Colin Seal said they were proud of the team.

Paul Larman and Colin Seal are proud despite the disappointment. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mr Larman said: "I'm gutted, we did as best as we could, I thought he got the tactics right.

"It's not often you lose a shootout after saving two penalties.

"But I'm still proud of what they've done."



