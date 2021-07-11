Familiar feeling of despair as Euro 2020 joy turns to misery for pub goers
- Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Pubs across the county were in buoyant mood ahead of kick off, however optimism turned to a familiar despair as England lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties.
It started with high spirits all round in the Rose Tavern on Rupert Street, prior to kick off every fan we spoke to backed the Three Lions to get the job done.
There were joyful cheers to see the return of the ball carrying remote controlled car at kick-off, and those cheers were dialled up to 11 when left back Luke Shaw thundered home for England with just two minutes on the clock.
While those cheers lasted deep into the second half, it wasn't to be, and for one punter, Jamie Storey, it was an all too familiar story.
Mr Storey said: "Wouldn't it be nice to win a match in normal time for once?
Video of Norfolk fans watching England Euro final
You may also want to watch:
"We made the normal England mistake of sitting back when we were on top, the Italians were too good."
Robert Pond, who watched the World Cup final 55 years ago on a black and white TV in Hellesdon, was hoping to experience those feelings of glory in extra time all over again.
Most Read
- 1 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
- 2 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
- 3 Drivers face delays after crash on A11
- 4 Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11
- 5 Shock as man dies after house fire
- 6 Drink drive arrest for E-scooter rider going wrong way down street
- 7 Ex-City keeper set for Premier League move
- 8 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
- 9 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
- 10 Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash
Mr Pond said: "England's mistake was not pressing for a goal in the second half.
"I wasn't as disappointed as the younger generation, because I've still got 66 to remember.
"I won't be eating pasta for a while."
Daniel Richardson and Rachel Dunn said penalties was a tough way to lose but Mr Richardson said he backed Gareth Southgate to bring a good performance at next year's World Cup.
He said: "It's tough to say anything after that, penalties is just a lottery.
"But Southgate brings consistency and we won't be embarrassed at the next World Cup."
Despite the result, Paul Larman and Colin Seal said they were proud of the team.
Mr Larman said: "I'm gutted, we did as best as we could, I thought he got the tactics right.
"It's not often you lose a shootout after saving two penalties.
"But I'm still proud of what they've done."