Woman killed in Rose Lane bus crash died of 'severe multiple injuries', inquest hears

A 79-year-old woman killed after being hit by a bus in Norwich city centre died of "severe multiple injuries", an inquest heard.

Janet Bagley died on Thursday, August 8, shortly after being involved in a collision with a bus on Rose Lane, in Norwich.

At an inquest opening on Thursday, August 15, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard her body was identified to PC Shepherd by her son-in-law Michael Nicholls, who was on at the scene on Rose Lane following the collision.

Ms Lake told the inquest Jane Nicholls confirmed her mother was born on March 29 1940, in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

She lived at Blind Lane, Coleby, in Lincolnshire, and was a retired clerical worker.

The inquest heard histopathologist Dr Sophia Neda said her cause of death was severe multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The inquest was adjourned to take place on Wednesday, January 8, at Norfolk Coroners' Court.

