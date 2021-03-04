Florist Roost announces relocation to Cromer town centre

Published: 12:50 PM March 4, 2021

Rachel Andrews, the owner of Roost which is relocating to a new premises in West Street. - Credit: Paul Hurst

A north Norfolk florist, which has gone from strength to strength since it launched at the beginning of the pandemic is relocating to the centre of Cromer.

Rachel Andrews set up Roost in February 2020 less than a month before the country went into lockdown.

But despite the challenging trading conditions and various hurdles she has had to overcome, the 49-year-old's company has flourished, leading her to take the decision to relocate Roost from its current home in the North Norfolk Business Centre to 10 West Street in Cromer.

Roost's current studio, the florist is moving to a new premises in West Street, Cromer from April 1. - Credit: Rachel Andrews

Ms Andrews said she took the decision to move after losing almost £2000 worth of houseplants in the recent cold weather, an event which made her realise her current premises were no longer suitable.

She said: "It was the push to go 'right this isn't going to work long-term'. As much as it was demoralising to see all that waste perhaps it was a blessing."

Ms Andrews said she hoped to move to her new premises on April 1 ready for April 12, when all shops are expected to be able to reopen in line with the easing of lockdown.

A funeral tribute created by Rachel Andrews, the owner of Roost, which is moving to West Street in Cromer. - Credit: Rachel Andrews

She said hoped to use the new base to expand beyond her "first love of floristry" into more house plants and homewares.

Ms Andrews said operating throughout the pandemic had been a challenge for many businesses but Cromer's supportive and thriving independent business scene had really helped.

She said: "I'm incredibly optimistic. It's just been such a struggle for everybody and any business and some have faired better than others.

"It's definitely a tough time but maybe I'm quite fortunate because I started without any debt and it's just me, I'm small so I could keep our heads about the water and it's been really rewarding watching [Roost] grow, even with three lockdowns."

An eco zinc jug bouquet created by Roost in Cromer. - Credit: Rachel Andrews

She said after posting news of the relocation on social media she had received lots of positive messages.

"It's really exciting. Lots of well-wishers and I don't even know those people at all, it's really kind. Since this situation, i think we need to keep our high streets going and being an independent is a great thing."







