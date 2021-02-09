Youth club 'running out of buckets' due to leaking roof

Published: 11:06 AM February 9, 2021

Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club has launched an appeal to get its roof fixed. - Credit: Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club

A village's youth club has launched a £30,000 appeal to replace a leaking roof that could scupper its restart when lockdown is lifted.

Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club in Back Lane is desperate to provide a homely and relaxed meeting place for youngsters.

But the team said raising the money to make the necessary repairs was akin to “climbing a mountain”.

Trustees and supporters have set up a GoFundMe page to raise £10,000 towards the repairs, hoping the remainder can come from grants and some fundraising.

“We are climbing a mountain and it will need everyone pulling together to get there,” said trustee and youth club organiser Gillian Saunders.

“If the wind blows in a certain direction and it rains hard, the water comes in now in several places. Even normal rain needs a bucket or two conveniently placed. We have a lovely hall but the roof has given up and badly needs replacing."

Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club needs to raise money to repair its roof. - Credit: Google

The fundraising page has been set-up by Hethersett duo Kim Rout and Alahna Eamer who will be running the youth club and its wellbeing groups once lockdown restrictions have been eased.

Mrs Rout said: “We would love a water-tight building. The roof is currently leaking and we are running out of buckets.

"We really want the youth club up and running for the young people after lockdown. We want to make it a nice place to be, a place where our young people want to go and a place where they can feel safe. It’s also an asset we cannot afford to lose."

Once up and running, Kim and Alahna will be planning to supplement the weekly Wednesday youth club meetings with a monthly wellbeing group on a Thursday.

The roof has been leaking for well over six months with local resident and supporter Angela Eden experiencing the problem at first hand before the current lockdown restrictions.

“I was at a meeting in the hall and, to my horror, the heavens opened. Rain, rain, rain through the roof and water everywhere and as fast as it was mopped up there it was again,” she said.

The first fundraiser is now live with a £10,000 target. Do donate, visit Jubilee's GoFundMe page.