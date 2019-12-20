Search

Advanced search

Video

Great-grandfather wants to 'go viral' after decorating entire garden for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:41 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 20 December 2019

Every year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Every year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Great-grandfather Ronald Beall wants to go viral.

Every year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Ronald with friends and family Pictures: Brittany WoodmanEvery year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Ronald with friends and family Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The 83-year-old - who has Alzheimer's - has worked for weeks to single-handedly decorate his garden for Christmas, with thousands of bulbs and ornaments lighting up his home on Vawdrey Road, Drayton for the festive period.

Now, he wants everyone to come see his creation to raise money for charities close to his heart.

"It takes a good four weeks to get it all out," said Mr Beall, a retired mental health charge nurse at Little Plumstead Hospital who has lived in Norfolk for more than 50 years.

"When things stop and I have to take bits out to see what's wrong with it and replace things, it's a constant battle."

Every year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanEvery year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Mr Beall first started decorating his garden as an attraction 15 years ago as something that children at nearby Drayton CofE Junior School could enjoy, with the aim of helping the school to raise funds.

"The school was in my mind - they needed a minibus so I put a box out and parents put money in to fetch their children round, so they got some money for the minibus. I then did the same with the swimming pool roof."

This year, his chosen causes are the Alzheimer's Society and Age UK, to whom he wants to give back after receiving their support.

Mr Beall also says that working on the lights every year keeps him focussed and he credits it as one of the reasons why he hasn't been affected as much as he might by his condition.

83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Pictures: Brittany Woodman83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"They've helped me. I realised when in my position the valuable work they do, which is why I'm raising money for them - it's my way of giving back.

"Some of us seem to go downhill quite quickly, and then there's people like me who have aims and objectives still, who can talk for England.

"I'm very lucky to be at the level that I've kept."

Mr Beall, who is also a poppy collector in Drayton, wants as many people as possible to come see his creation and hopes that he can smash his fundraising record from last year.

83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Pictures: Brittany Woodman83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"I want as many people as possible to come and see the garden - and I want it to go viral! Last year we raised £400 and I hope to double that.

"I normally aim for around January 12, but people come to me and say 'I've got friends coming' - if it's still making money for the charities then I'll leave them up until the end of January."

Granddaughter Lindsay Pendle, 32, an auxiliary nurse at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, said: "He's done fantastic. I'm super proud of his accomplishments, especially at 83 and with his Alzheimer's. It's nice to see him having something to focus on.

"He's so generous - he's always giving."

Every year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Ronald and his granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanEvery year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Ronald and his granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Even at 83 and suffering from an irreversible disease, Mr Beall has no plans to slow down.

He said: "I plan on doing it for as long as I can - I'm only 83!"

Every year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Ronald with Family and friends Pictures: Brittany WoodmanEvery year, 83-year-old Ronald Beall single-handedly decorates his entire garden and house for charity. This year is no exception. He has recently been diagnosed with having Alzheimers and this year he has chosen this cause for his charity. Ronald with Family and friends Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

It’s back! Sinkhole reopens on Norwich road THREE days after repair works

A lorry was stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists