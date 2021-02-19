News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Community says final farewell to much-loved Thetford man

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:31 PM February 19, 2021    Updated: 4:03 PM February 19, 2021
Family members following the hearse in Thetford for Ron Green's funeral. Picture: Danielle Booden

Family members following the hearse in Thetford for Ron Green's funeral. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Friends, family and neighbours lined a street in Thetford, to say their final farewells to a much-loved man, who would spread cheer by singing on his doorstep. 

The family of 88-year-old Ronald 'Ron' Green, who died after contracting coronavirus on January 22, said they couldn’t have asked for a better send off, after the community gathered on Nunnery Drive to pay their respects. 

Tributes have been made to Ronald Green, from Thetford, who was known for spreading cheer around the community. He died after contracting the coronavirus.

Tributes have been made to Ronald Green, from Thetford, who was known for spreading cheer around the community. He died after contracting the coronavirus. - Credit: Rachel Ellis

Ron Green's funeral procession taking place in Thetford.

Ron Green's funeral procession taking place in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

At 11am on Friday, February 19, the family followed the hearse from Ron’s home, as a band played his favourite songs - including 'Fly Me To The Moon' and 'On The Sunny Side Of The Street'.

The procession was led by Captain Diane Dickson from the Salvation Army in Thetford.

Rachel Ellis, 51, Ron’s daughter, said: “It was really emotional. Everyone knew dad. This character with the singing voice who would stand on the door step and make everyone smile.  

“He was the epitome of kindness itself. 

Friends and family following the hearse in Thetford for Ron Green's funeral.

Friends and family following the hearse in Thetford for Ron Green's funeral. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It was a wonderful tribute. It gave us the strength to walk that walk, with the music and wonderful memories of dad. He made his last journey. It was absolutely beautiful.” 

After the procession, Ron's funeral service was held at Risby Crematorium in Bury St Edmunds.

The family thanked those who came to pay their respects and Mark Skinner, from Mark Skinner Funeral Service.

If you wish to donate to St Nicholas Hospice visit the link here, https://ronaldgreen.muchloved.com/.

Ron Green's funeral procession taking place in Thetford.

Ron Green's funeral procession taking place in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ron Green's coffin arriving for his funeral procession in Thetford.

Ron Green's coffin arriving for his funeral procession in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ron Green's funeral procession taking place in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

Ron Green's funeral procession taking place in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Family members following the hearse in Thetford for Ron Green's funeral. Picture: Danielle Booden

Family members following the hearse in Thetford for Ron Green's funeral. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A brass band playing a Salvation Army hymn during Ron Green's funeral procession in Thetford. Pictur

A brass band playing a Salvation Army hymn during Ron Green's funeral procession in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A brass band playing a Salvation Army hymn during Ron Green's funeral procession in Thetford. Pictur

A brass band playing a Salvation Army hymn during Ron Green's funeral procession in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Members of the community gathered on the streets in Thetford for Ron Green's funeral procession. 

Members of the community gathered on the streets in Thetford for Ron Green's funeral procession.  - Credit: Danielle Booden


